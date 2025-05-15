Disney World Wants You To Eat Out of Its New Trash Cans

Disney World’s inventive new snack is going viral.

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Walt Disney World is home to some of the best theme park attractions in the world, though roller coasters and dark rides are far from the only reasons guests visit the parks. For many, it’s the atmosphere and overall vibe of the parks that make Disney World such a compelling vacation destination.

Over the years, places like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios have certainly aged, but the experience of actually exploring them remains just as magical. This rings true for the cuisine at Walt Disney World, which just got a lot… trashier?

Disney World Releasing New Trash Can Candy Containers

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Anyone who has visited the Disney parks has likely seen the many themed trash cans around every corner and along every path. While these are essential to keeping Disney World clean, they also help tie lands together, with a trash can from Fantasyland looking different than one in Tomorrowland.

Disney’s trash cans have inspired costumes, merchandise, and now candy, with Disney World unveiling its new trash can candy container. This fun new candy receptacle can be used at numerous locations around the resort, allowing guests to take home handfuls of candy in a Magic Kingdom-inspired trash can.

The new trash can containers can be found at the following locations around Walt Disney World:

Disney Springs – Goofy’s Candy Company, Disney’s Candy Cauldron

Magic Kingdom – Main Street Confectionery

Animal Kingdom – Zuri’s Sweets Shop

Fort Wilderness Resort – Meadow Trading Post

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn – Screen Door General Store

The new containers are available now at Goofy’s Candy Company, and will launch later this summer at the other locations.

These new trash can containers feature swinging lids on both sides, just like a real trash can, and a flip-top. Guests must grab at least 1/2 lb. of candy ($7.50) to purchase the trash can container. The trash can container costs $14.99, making it a rather cheap way to grab both a snack and a souvenir. There is a limit of two containers per person/transaction.

The Disney theme parks have no shortage of weird and wacky snacks, though three items in particular have remained the most popular: the churro, the Mickey Bar, and the Dole Whip. These three snacks are savory, sweet, and refreshing, covering everything guests could want out of theme park food.

Other classic snacks include turkey legs and frozen lemonade. Guests also have their pick of cocktails and mocktails inside the parks, with Walt Disney World being home to dozens of special drinks. EPCOT acts as the epicenter of adult entertainment at Walt Disney World, primarily due to the park’s selection of alcoholic beverages. From stiff shots of tequila and rum to sweet mixed drinks, EPCOT has something for all palates.

Alongside drinks of its own, Magic Kingdom has an abundance of sweet treats and savory bites to enjoy, with plenty more in store as Walt Disney World prepares to welcome two new bars and several new restaurants in the coming years.

What is your favorite Disney World snack?