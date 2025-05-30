Disney Wish 2025: Celebrating the 5th Year of Magical Wishes for UK Families

Imagine getting a personal invite from Mickey Mouse himself. That’s exactly how nearly 200 families started their 2025 thanks to a heartwarming event called A Disney Wish, a magical collaboration between Disney and Make-A-Wish UK.

Over 12 unforgettable days, families from across the UK came together to enjoy a totally unique Disney experience, all without having to travel far. Hosted in the beautiful countryside of Hampshire, the event turned an ordinary spot into a full-blown Disney dreamland, packed with colorful characters, themed adventures, and smiles around every corner.

Each family stayed for three days and got to fully immerse themselves in the magic. There were six incredible shows, 32 Disney characters popping up to say hello, and 12 hands-on activities that made every moment feel straight out of a fairytale. Kids got to go on treasure hunts with Stitch, picnic with Winnie the Pooh, play games at a Toy Story-themed carnival, and even dance it out at a silent disco.

And this wasn’t just fun for the sake of fun, it was about creating joy and connection for children dealing with critical illnesses, and giving their families memories they’ll cherish forever.

Take Tiwalade and Tinuade, 8-year-old twins from Greater London living with sickle cell disease. Their dad, Temi, said the event brought them closer than ever. Or Max, an 8-year-old from Scotland who’s a big Marvel fan. He lives with spinal muscular atrophy and had the absolute time of his life meeting Spider-Man. His mom said the experience was beyond anything they’d ever imagined. And then there was 3-year-old Maddie, who lit up with pure joy when she met her favorite Disney Princess, Tiana.

Even some familiar faces joined in to help spread the magic, TV stars like Tasha Ghouri and Amy Dowden made appearances, adding to the fun and making special memories with the families.

At the end of the day, A Disney Wish was about more than just characters and shows, it was about giving these kids and their families a break from the tough stuff, and reminding them just how powerful a little magic can be.

As Disney Wish celebrates its incredible 5th year, it’s clear that the magic goes far beyond the costumes and characters. It’s about bringing hope, joy, and unforgettable moments to families who need it most. Each year, this special event reminds us all of the power of kindness and the true meaning of making dreams come true.

Here’s to many more years of wishes fulfilled and hearts touched!