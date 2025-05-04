Disney Evacuates Entire Theme Park Land, Unable to Continue Operations

On Friday, May 2, guests visiting Disneyland were met with an unexpected disruption when Mickey’s Toontown—home to some of the park’s most whimsical attractions—experienced a power outage that prompted a full evacuation of the land. While temporary, the closure had an outsized impact, shuttering not just the rides, but also food locations, retail spaces, and character meet-and-greets across the area.

A Sudden Shutdown in the Heart of Toon Town

Shortly after the noon hour, reports began circulating from inside the park that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin had both gone down simultaneously. Guests in line were escorted out of the attractions, and soon after, Cast Members began guiding guests out of the entire land altogether.

Sources on-site confirmed that the evacuation was due to a power issue affecting systems throughout the land. The outage rendered not only ride mechanisms but also essential safety systems inoperable, prompting Disneyland operations to make the call to close Toontown until the situation could be resolved.

Theme Park IQ shared, “Cast Members are currently leading guests away from Toon Town at Disneyland letting them know that all attractions are currently closed.

Unsure what happened and nobody will tell me!”

Cast Members are currently leading guests away from Toon Town at Disneyland letting them know that all attractions are currently closed. Unsure what happened and nobody will tell me! pic.twitter.com/aR9j4SrUkO — Theme Park IQ (@ThemeParkIQ) May 2, 2025

They then confirmed it was a power outage.

What Happens When All of Toontown Shuts Down?

Unlike other areas of Disneyland that might be able to function with partial outages, Mickey’s Toontown operates as a more contained environment. When the main attractions go down, other offerings quickly follow. Guests hoping to visit the Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster or take young ones through CenTOONial Park’s play spaces found themselves redirected. Even meet-and-greets with Mickey and Minnie, often a key highlight for families, were temporarily suspended due to the evacuation.

The power outage also affected Toontown’s dining locations, including Café Daisy, which offers family-friendly fare like pizza, hot dogs, and house-made donuts. Operations ceased during the outage, and mobile orders were either delayed or canceled outright.

Retail locations, such as EngineEar Souvenirs (located at the exit of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway), also shuttered during the closure. The store, which had only recently opened as part of the land’s multi-million dollar renovation in 2023, was completely inaccessible while the power remained down.

Rapid Recovery and Return to Normal

Thankfully, the closure was temporary. After several hours, power was restored and Disneyland Cast Members worked quickly to safely reopen the land. By early evening, operations for both rides resumed, and guests were once again allowed to roam the cartoon-inspired streets of Toontown. Café Daisy reopened shortly after, and Mickey and Minnie were back to meeting guests in front of their iconic homes.

While Disney has not released an official statement about the cause of the power failure, such incidents—though rare—do occur occasionally across theme parks due to the complex electrical systems required to power modern attractions, lighting, sound, and safety mechanisms. What made this situation unique is that it impacted an entire themed land, and one that caters specifically to families with young children.

Recent Renovations Highlight Importance of Stability

Toontown recently underwent a significant transformation, reopening in March 2023 with reimagined play areas, new interactive features, and a smoother flow for crowds. The redesign was widely praised for making the area more inclusive and accommodating for guests of all abilities. With Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway introduced as a new headliner attraction, Toontown has become more popular than ever, drawing large crowds throughout the day.

Because of this popularity, even short-term closures can ripple across guest experiences. Visitors who had strategically timed Lightning Lane reservations or were hoping to spend their early afternoon exploring the playful land found themselves needing to adjust their plans quickly.

While everything appears to be back in working order now, the incident serves as a reminder of how delicate large-scale theme park operations can be. In lands like Toontown—where experiences are tightly integrated and designed to function in tandem—a single outage can bring everything to a standstill.

It’s unclear whether Disneyland will implement any new safeguards in light of Friday’s disruption, but given the company’s ongoing commitment to guest experience and operational excellence, it wouldn’t be surprising if internal reviews or additional infrastructure checks were quietly carried out over the coming weeks.

For now, the good news is that the land is open, the lights are on, and guests can once again enjoy the zany, high-energy charm of Mickey’s Toontown.

