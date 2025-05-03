Disney Bans Guest Activity, Paywall Officially Reinforced

The Disney resorts in the United States have officially stopped a well-known guest activity.

It’s no secret that the cost of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is increasing year on year. However, even with rising costs, from accommodation to tickets, guests are still heading out to the Central Florida destination, with recent seasonal periods like spring break and Easter proving popular.

Disney isn’t slowing down on the uptick, though. Last week, prices for 2026 were revealed again, showing an increase for guests looking to visit next year. Over the last few years, several changes have come into play from the Disney Experiences team. Notably, the free FastPass+ service at Disney World was removed.

In its place–and after another 2024 change–stand the Lightning Lane Single, Multi, and Premier Passes. The latter can cost guests at Disney World up to $449 for Magic Kingdom Park on a peak day–not an offering all guests can afford.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, seemingly addressed the issue of prices in a recent statement. “The number-one thing we hear from the millions of guests who visit our parks each year is how much a Disney vacation means to them, and we intentionally offer a wide variety of ticket, hotel, and dining options to welcome as many families as possible, whatever their budget,” D’Amaro explained in a Disney press release. “We also know that, in inflationary times, it’s especially important to give families ways to save on their visits.”

The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger–who replaced Bob Chapek in a shock usurpation two-and-a-half years ago– emphasized that guest satisfaction scores remain strong, even as the company works to balance its offer. Iger also recently said the experiences at Walt Disney World far outweighed other costly things, like sporting events and concerts.

It’s true. There is a lot on offer for guests at places like the Walt Disney World Resort. The location has always featured accommodations that span various budgets and add-ons–like the Disney PhotoPass and Lightning Lane options–that guests could factor into their vacations. However, Disney has shut down one thing guests may have used as a loophole.

For a cost of between $75 and $185, guests can purchase the Memory Maker–a Disney PhotoPass product. The Memory Maker allows guests to store their cast member and ride photographs from throughout the park in their My Disney Experience account. There, guests can look at their photos and download them to their device. However, guests who haven’t purchased the Memory Maker can still access these photos. A well-known activity over the years has been to screenshot the photos–even with the Disney watermark–to keep and share.

Now, that is no longer the case.

According to various reports, guests attempting to screenshot the PhotoPass image in their My Disney Experience accounts are presented with a blank white screen. The reinforcement of this rule—to purchase the Memory Maker to access the photos—is extremely clear. Now, guests must purchase the PhotoPass product to download and share their vacation snaps. The Disneyland Resort app is also doing the same thing.

This is not the only recent measure to curb the improper use of a Disney resort service. The United States Disney parks famously reimagined its Disability Access Service (DAS), clamping down on guests apparently taking advantage of it. However, in doing so, many others who need the DAS have been left struggling to be accepted into the accessibility program.

Through the various measures implemented and changes in the last few years, Disney is trying to find ways to improve the bottom line. Disney’s time of turning a blind eye to activities like screenshotting the Memory Maker photos in the My Disney Experience app is officially over.

It will be interesting to see how Disney reacts to the ever-changing entertainment landscape. With Universal Orlando Resort opening Epic Universe and Disney World unlocking all six of its parks this month, it’s going to be an interesting year for the Sunshine State’s theme park hub.

How do you feel about Disney clamping down on the PhotoPass issue? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!