Disney Proposes $30 Million Expansion in California: Government Officials To Decide This Week

Disney in California is gearing up to figure out how to spend the first $15 million towards a massive expansion that will benefit Anaheim for decades.

A New Era for Disney Is About To Begin in California

For thousands of Anaheim families living paycheck to paycheck, eviction isn’t just a fear—it’s a looming reality. Rent prices continue to climb, affordable units remain scarce, and dreams of homeownership are slipping further out of reach. But now, a powerful force in the city’s backyard may be stepping up in an unexpected way.

This week, all eyes turn to the Anaheim City Council as it prepares to make a pivotal decision: how to allocate the first $15 million of a $30 million pledge from Disney, earmarked to tackle the city’s affordable housing crisis. But what’s the catch—and could this be the beginning of something much bigger?

A Mouse-Sized Fortune with Big-Scale Implications

This isn’t charity for charity’s sake. The $15 million investment is the first installment of a larger agreement tied to DisneylandForward, Disney’s sweeping expansion plan for the Disneyland Resort. While much of the public focus has centered on the new attractions—like an “Avatar” land and major Avengers Campus expansions—Disney’s financial commitments to the city paint a more impactful, long-term picture.

The City Council is slated to meet Thursday, May 29, to discuss how to use the money. According to a proposal revealed in the Orange County Register, city officials have a three-pronged plan that could directly affect hundreds of Anaheim families:

$9.5 million for building 250–300 new affordable housing units

$5.5 million for loan assistance to first-time homebuyers

$1 million for eviction prevention support for low-income households

It’s more than a checklist—it’s a roadmap that could signal a shift in how major corporations invest in the cities they profit from.

The Build More Homes Initiative: A Ground-Up Approach

The biggest chunk of the funds—$9.5 million—is slated for the Build More Homes Initiative, which does exactly what the name suggests. By investing in construction rather than short-term fixes, the city hopes to create long-lasting housing solutions.

Officials estimate the money could help support the creation of 250 to 300 units—a meaningful step in a city where affordable housing is chronically underfunded. The question is whether these units will be built fast enough and in the right locations to meet urgent demand.

The Silent Second: Helping Families Buy Into the Dream

For families trying to climb the economic ladder, even a modest down payment can be an insurmountable barrier. That’s where Anaheim’s “silent second mortgage” proposal comes in—a 30-year, deferred-payment loan of up to $50,000 at 3% interest, requiring no payment unless the homeowner sells, refinances, or pays off the mortgage. To qualify, applicants must have household incomes under 150% of the area’s median income—opening the door to many working-class residents who typically fall through the cracks of traditional assistance programs.

Lastly, the city plans to use $1 million for eviction prevention grants—offering up to $5,000 or two months’ rent for families earning less than 50% of the median income. For residents facing job loss, medical emergencies, or other crises, this could mean the difference between homelessness and stability. Anaheim’s Housing and Community Development Commission has already unanimously approved the plan, sending it to the City Council with strong backing.

Public input will also be considered at Thursday’s 5 p.m. meeting at 200 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Disney’s Bigger Blueprint: More Than Just Rides and Magic

While Disney’s $30 million housing pledge is substantial, it’s only one piece of the multi-billion-dollar DisneylandForward puzzle. The company has also promised:

$10 million for sewer upgrades along Katella Avenue

$8 million for improvements to Anaheim city parks

An estimated $1.9–$2.5 billion investment in the Disneyland Resort over the next 10 years

The message? Disney isn’t just expanding its footprint—it’s working to reinforce its foundation in Anaheim, a city it’s called home since 1955. The deeper implication is clear: If the DisneylandForward model works, it could set a new precedent for how theme parks, municipalities, and developers collaborate. Interestingly, this isn’t Disney’s only venture into affordable housing. In Florida, the company is already funding a housing project that was approved by Orange County Commissioners last fall.

While that plan is separate, it shows a growing pattern of corporate responsibility that aligns with shifting public expectations. It’s a sign of the times. In an era where cities are struggling to manage housing costs and private developers often chase profit over purpose, Disney’s actions in Anaheim could be the blueprint others follow.

Will Anaheim Say Yes to the Mouse’s Money or Will Disney Change Plans?

This Thursday, Anaheim has the opportunity to transform a generous pledge into real, tangible change. For families waiting on hope, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Will the City Council approve the plan as proposed? Or will political negotiations and competing priorities delay what could be a transformative moment?

Stay tuned—because this story is about more than real estate. It’s about the evolving role of America’s biggest brands in solving one of its biggest problems.