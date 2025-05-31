Disney Faces Another Serious Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Every year, Disney and ABC introduce audiences to new shows that they hope will be an instant hit and last for years to come. The studio is always looking for its next Grey’s Anatomy or Modern Family. In the fall of 2024, ABC aired its newest medical drama, Doctor Odyssey, starring Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale.

Joshua Jackson stars as Max Bankman, the new doctor onboard the luxury cruise ship, the Odyssey, and he works alongside nurse practitioner Avery Morgan (S00) and nurse Tristan Silva (Teale).

ABC’s newest drama is full of exciting moments, including shark bites, orca attacks, earthquakes, and risks of contagious outbreaks. But according to a new lawsuit, most of the drama was happening behind the scenes.

In a new lawsuit filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, former Doctor Odyssey crewmembers claim that they were sexually harassed by assistant prop master Tyler Patton.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

The lawsuit alleges that Tyler Patton texted the props department, including his wife, prop master Tammie Patton, a link appearing to reference a new story that former President Joe Biden was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. When they clicked, the crewmembers say they were directed to a webpage showing a naked male with an erect penis. Tyler Patton subsequently walked away and allegedly exclaimed, “If I wasn’t f***ing the boss, I’d be fired.”

One of the plaintiffs reported the issue to the HR department, as well as her union. Mr. Patton was fired shortly after the complaint was made, and the three plaintiffs claim that Mrs. Patton began targeting them and giving them “demeaning tasks” as retaliation for her husband’s termination.

Mrs. Patton’s actions allegedly led to the entire props department being fired. The plaintiff’s claim that they were terminated in order to prevent them from issuing further complaints.

20th “then almost immediately hired a whole new set of employees to replace Plaintiffs and other Props Department employees for the Dr. Odyssey Season 1 project,” states the complaint. “Clearly, no ‘lay off’ had occurred. Instead, Defendants wiped the Prop Department’s slate clean to avoid having to deal with any remaining employee-relations issues tied to Tyler Patton’s and Tammie Patton’s misconduct.”

This is not the first time that Tyler Patton has been accused of sexual harassment by a crewmember who worked under him. Back in 2011, a former Universal Network Television employee accused Patton of “advanced sexual harassment”, including groping the employee’s genitals (the employee was male) and inviting women from other productions to join him in sexual activities.

The two worked on the set of the popular medical drama, House, and the man claims that he was retaliated against when he complained about Mr. Patton’s behavior.

In the most recent complaint, the plaintiffs claimed that Mr. Patton would make sexual comments because he enjoyed watching the women become uncomfortable in the situation. They also claim that Mr. Patton frequently sent them pornographic images and grabbed the butts of many women who worked on set.

At this time, Doctor Odyssey has not been renewed for a second season. We do not know if the lawsuit has anything bearing on the show’s potential renewal, but it is interesting to note that the freshman drama is ABC’s only scripted show to not know about its future.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages for sexual harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, negligent hiring, and more.

Neither Disney nor ABC has commented on the pending litigation.

