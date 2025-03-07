Disney Springs Worker Fired After Reporting Sexual Harassment, Petition Demands Her Reinstatement

A new movement is gaining traction, calling for the reinstatement of a former Disney Springs employee.

Related: Dana Walden Teases New Disney+ Feature That Will Replace Your Babysitter

A petition has been launched calling for Deleware North to reinstate an employee who was terminated from their position at Pizza Pointe in Disney Springs after reporting sexual harassment in the workplace. The former employee, Julia Ruiz, along with a coworker, reported sexual harassment they endured by a supervisor.

The supervisor in question remained at the restaurant for six months, whereas Ruiz was fired.

Now, a new petition calling for Ruiz’s reinstatement is gaining traction. It specifically targets Deleware Noth, the parent company of Patina Restaurant Group, which Pizza Pointe falls under.

Petition Demands Reinstatement of Former Disney Springs Worker

Related: Disney Monorail Gets Historic Makeover – First Major Enhancement in Over 60 Years

The petition, titled “Tell Deleware North: Reinstate this courage survivor’s job & let workers unionize,” has received over 7,000 signatures since it was launched. It is addressed specifically to Lou Jacobs, the CEO of Deleware North, and Disney Springs VP Matt Simon.

The new petition is supported by those who sign it, as well as by UNITE HERE Local 737, UltraViolet, and Central Florida Jobs with Justice.

Ruiz became a union leader, speaking about her experience and encouraging others to do the same. One week after Ruiz helped to distribute a flyer that included a photo of herself and a statement demanding changes, the Patina group fired her.

“We are appalled, but not surprised, given how pervasive sexual harassment and abuse are in the restaurant industry,” reads a portion of the petition. “As workers and customers, we have the power to ensure that employers create fair workplaces. Julie’s workplace was not fair.”

This new petition also seeks to expose the troubling numbers associated with the leisure and hospitality industries, a sector where women make up 14% of all harassment claims.

“We are calling on Delaware North to bring Julie back to work and allow Disney Springs workers a fair process to organize a union!” the petition states.

This petition follows another one that also called for the reinstatement of a former employee who was reportedly terminated for writing an unauthorized book about his time at the parks.

Phil Bailey, a veteran, worked as a Disneyland cast member for multiple years, primarily inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Bailey wrote an autobiography titled Magical Moments: Memories and Reflections of a Disneyland Cast Member, which shared details about his time working at Disneyland. The book was published in 2020 but was eventually fired, reportedly because Disney did not authorize the ebook.

The petition reached over 500 signatures, though it’s unknown whether or not Disney will reinstate Bailey.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney news updates!