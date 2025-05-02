“Disaster” Reported at SeaWorld: Guest Allegedly Injured as Attraction Debris Falls

A guest was reportedly injured at SeaWorld Orlando this week after part of an attraction came loose and fell during operation.

SeaWorld has faced ongoing controversy for over a decade, largely stemming from its treatment of captive animals. The 2013 documentary Blackfish sparked public outcry and led to declining attendance, regulatory scrutiny, and the eventual end of its orca breeding program. Since then, the company has struggled to rebuild its image while managing safety incidents and guest concerns.

In recent years, guests have also complained about a decline in quality at the park in general. In April, for example, guests criticized the standards of food served at the parks after a guest shared an image of what was supposedly chicken, but was described by others as looking more akin to hummus while SeaWorld San Diego employees were unable to gauge if it was poultry or fish.

Others have criticized SeaWorld’s decision to add service fees to items purchased in the parks, as well as its decision to prohibit reentry last summer amid the busy Fourth of July period.

Now, guests are calling out the quality of SeaWorld Orlando’s attractions after its newest addition seemingly broke this week.

SeaWorld Attraction Gets Off To A Shaky Start

Originally slated to open on May 1, SeaWorld Orlando’s newest attraction – Expedition Odyssey – will now debut to guests on May 9.

The attraction will combine dynamic motion, state-of-the-art visuals and real-world animal encounters to immerse guests in a real-world encounter with live Arctic animals, including beluga whales and walruses. This replaces Wild Arctic, another motion simulator that closed for good at both SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego in 2020.

Before its official opening, the attraction has welcomed guests for a slew of previews. Yesterday, however, one of these previews went slightly awry when a piece fell off the entrance to the attraction and struck a guest.

As per an account shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the letter “O” from the word “Odyssey” fell off the sign.

While waiting for Expedition Odyssey the letter O feel off and hit a lady. Barricades were also moved back.

