Guests Flee Disneyland as Crowd Mass Overtakes Park

Disneyland Resort fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when unseasonably dense crowds took over Disneyland Park. A disappointed Disney Park guest shared a photo of the crowd chaos on social media.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are gearing up for increased crowd levels this summer as part of the Disneyland70 celebrations. Disneyland Resort’s birthday isn’t until July, but most of the anniversary offerings begin on Friday, May 16. In the coming days, guests should expect increased wait times and more crowded walkways around the Southern California Disney parks.

This week, Disney Parks fans hoping for one last visit before the Disneyland70 chaos were sorely disappointed. On May 13, Redditor u/One-Picture1903 shared this photo of a packed walkway at Disneyland Park at noon:

12pm on a Tuesday

Other Disneyland Park guest shared their experiences with increased crowd levels this week.

“I was there for my son’s middle school band trip,” u/grumpykitten79 commented. “This is my 3rd year chaperoning and I had never seen it that crowded.”

“I was there yesterday on a grad night day,” u/JustLo619 replied. “It was ridiculously crowded.”

Many Disney Parks fans said the increased crowds stopped them from planning visits to Disneyland Resort.

“Sad to see,” u/Independent_Wrap_321 wrote. “Haven’t been since 2019… It’s just not worth it. I’m glad I went all-out the last time, but this just sucks, especially with only a couple of days to do it all. I’m not waiting all day just to do Pirates and HM. Dammit, this just breaks my heart.”

“Yeah no no no yeah no no yeah hell no,” said u/nicspace101.

Still, others said crowds like the one pictured don’t ruin their Disneyland Resort trips.

“You can take this picture anytime on any day,” u/anogeissus argued. “With so many rides down across the park it makes sense this area is busy as it has so many food spots and a good series of rides. Lines aren’t bad today.”

“Wait times there right now aren’t that bad,” u/this-one-is-mine agreed. “This area is just always highly congested.”

Have crowds impacted your visit to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!