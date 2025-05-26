Popular Children’s Show Leaving Netflix, Heading to Disney+

It seems hard to believe that we once lived in a world without huge streaming platforms like YouTube and Disney+. However, many streaming platforms are relatively new, and YouTube is only twenty years old! YouTube was originally started by three men who said they wanted to be able to easily share videos they made with family and friends.

However, the platform quickly exploded in popularity, and just one year after it launched, it was purchased by Google for more than $1 billion.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

In 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, Disney launched its own streaming platform, Disney+. In the almost six years since its launch, Disney+ has amassed more than 150 million followers. While that is an impressive number, it is only about half the number of subscribers as Disney’s biggest competition, Netflix.

Disney and Netflix both have their fair share of original programming, as well as popular television shows and movies. Both have deals with other studios to bring well-loved properties to their platforms. Disney, for example, has a deal with Ludo Studios, which allows them to be the studio to broadcast one of the most popular shows in the world, Bluey.

And now, they have just secured the rights for another beloved children’s show that has been around for nearly 20 years!

According to a report from Deadline, Disney has acquired the rights to Cocomelon, a children’s series that started out as a YouTube show but quickly gained a huge following. Even after two decades, the show continues to be one of the most in-demand channels on the streamer.

According to Netflix sources, the streamer opted not to renew the CoComelon license due to decline in viewership for the preschool phenom, which was down nearly 60% from 2023 H1 to 2024 H2 despite four new seasons (S9-S12) launching in 2024, per the streamer’s semi-annual reports.

While CoComelon might not be incredibly popular on Netflix, it’s possible that that’s because Netflix isn’t the right place for it. When thinking about streamers that have a lot of great children’s content, Netflix might not be the first one to come to mind. Disney+, on the other hand, is known for a ton of amazing kids shows.

The Nielsen Streaming Platform, which tracks viewership data across multiple platforms, reports that CoComelon will join an impressive lineup of other top children’s shows, including Bluey, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Joining so many other popular shows could give CoComelon the chance that it needs to thrive.

CoComelon will officially come to Disney+ in January 2027. Until then, it will remain on Netflix.

CoComelon will officially come to Disney+ in January 2027. Until then, it will remain on Netflix.