Disney Removes Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ Channels From Streaming Platform With Zero Warning

Disney quietly removes Star Wars, Marvel, and more from its streaming platform. It vanished without warning.

Disney Just Took Out Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ Streaming Content Channel Without Warning

One day, Disney+ Premium subscribers were hopping in and out of Hits & Heroes, a nonstop, always-on carousel of Marvel blockbusters and Star Wars sagas. The next, it was just… gone. No alert. No farewell. Just silence. And if you’re wondering what happened to the popular 24/7 stream that brought comfort to overwhelmed viewers and nostalgia-seekers alike, you’re not alone.

In late 2024, Disney+ took a bold leap in its ongoing battle with free, ad-supported services like Pluto TV and Tubi. The answer? A brand-new offering called Streams—a collection of always-on channels that played curated Disney content continuously, giving users the option to tune in the old-fashioned way: no decisions, no scrolling, just press play and relax.

Among these channels, Hits & Heroes was the crown jewel. With a rotating lineup from powerhouse franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, the channel was made for die-hard fans, background watchers, and binge addicts alike. Alongside it, Disney+ launched other Streams channels like ABC News, Real Life (a National Geographic showcase), and seasonal fare like Hallowstream.

A Symptom of Something Bigger?

But by May 2025, Hits & Heroes was mysteriously wiped from the platform—along with Real Life—without any official statement from Disney. No tweet, no blog post, not even a quiet update buried in a press release.

So why would Disney+ erase one of its most recognizable new features so soon after its debut?

While Disney+ hasn’t confirmed the reason behind the removal, signs point toward underperformance. It’s no secret that Disney+ has been fighting an uphill battle since its explosive pandemic-era growth fizzled. What started as a go-to streaming haven during global lockdowns has slowly lost ground to rivals like Netflix and Max.

From the outside, Hits & Heroes looked like a slam dunk. But the data Disney sees internally may have told a different story—one of low engagement or poor retention. It’s telling that Disney chose to keep its Star Wars-only channel while axing the broader Hits & Heroes stream. This move may have been the canary in the coal mine—a quiet admission that combining Marvel and Star Wars under one umbrella simply didn’t resonate the way executives hoped.

Still, it’s strange. Especially considering that the entirety of the MCU is still available on-demand on Disney+, just like Star Wars. Why wouldn’t a 24/7 Marvel channel survive too?

The Deeper Impact: Viewer Fatigue and Platform Pressure

The reality is that today’s streaming landscape is exhausting. Thousands of titles, countless thumbnails, and recommendation fatigue have driven users to crave the simplicity of linear content. Always-on channels like Hits & Heroes catered to this niche, offering fans a way to passively consume their favorite franchises without decision paralysis.

Its quiet demise signals something more significant: Disney is tightening the belt. Under Bob Iger’s new leadership, the company has been aggressively trimming features and content that don’t contribute to the bottom line. From removing GroupWatch to cracking down on password sharing, Disney+ is pivoting hard toward profitability—even if it alienates loyal subscribers.

More than just a loss of a single channel, the deletion of Hits & Heroes may represent the loss of an idea—of a more relaxed, user-friendly experience where fans didn’t have to navigate menus or make endless choices.

What This Means for the Future of Disney+, ‘Star Wars,’ and Marvel

Some hopeful fans are holding out for a Marvel-only replacement, much like Disney+’s In a Galaxy Far, Far Away Star Wars stream. But as of now, there’s no word from Disney on whether that’s even being considered. And if Hits & Heroes failed to draw enough numbers, a Marvel-exclusive stream might face the same fate.

That said, the abrupt nature of the shutdown is what truly stings. Removing content without transparency further damages the fragile trust between streaming platforms and their subscribers. Especially when the platform markets itself as the ultimate home for Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

It’s clear that Disney+ is entering a new era—one of calculated risk and cost efficiency. Every feature must earn its keep, and every underperforming experiment will be snuffed out. Whether or not that’s sustainable long-term remains to be seen. But for now, one thing is certain: Hits & Heroes is gone, and Disney+ isn’t talking about it. And for Marvel and Star Wars fans who found comfort in that endless stream of action, adventure, and nostalgia, that silence speaks volumes.