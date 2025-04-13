Parents Blame Disney+ for Their Inability to Screen Out “Sex” Content

Disney+ is facing significant backlash after a recent controversy involving the promotion of the adult series Dying for Sex on its landing page. Some parents have expressed outrage, claiming that the family-friendly platform should not be advertising adult content to children, leading some to cancel their subscriptions.

The series, which premiered on April 4, 2025, stars Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate. It follows the story of two best friends dealing with one’s terminal cancer diagnosis. Dying for Sex is based on a Wondery podcast and is available through the Hulu Disney+ bundle, not to base Disney+ subscribers.

The show is rated TV-MA and is clearly not intended for younger audiences. Disney+ offers features that allow parents to set up profiles with parental controls, including a pin for profiles that can access adult content. Despite these features, controversy erupted after the popular conservative Twitter (now X) account @LibsofTikTok shared photos of the show being advertised on the Disney+ landing page. The account wrote:

Received from multiple sources. Disney is reportedly advertising a series called “Dying for Sex” on the front page of their streaming service. One source says their 6-year-old saw it and started asking about it. I thought this application was supposed to be “family friendly.” What’s going on @DisneyPlus?

Received from multiple sources. Disney is reportedly advertising a series called "Dying for Sex" on the front page of their streaming service. One source says their 6-year-old saw it and started asking about it. I thought this application was supposed to be "family friendly."… pic.twitter.com/zNAheAlU7w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 7, 2025

Another parent, @ArcherSys, claimed their family canceled their Disney+ subscription after their eight-year-old saw the advertisement for Dying for Sex:

Was going to watch revenge of the sith…. My 8 year old saw this….. I’m cancelling my @DisneyPlus today. “family friendly” my ass….. I’m having to have a very uncomfortable discussion with my 8 year old son now…..

Was going to watch revenge of the sith…. My 8 year old saw this….. I'm cancelling my @DisneyPlus today. "family friendly" my ass….. I'm having to have a very uncomfortable discussion with my 8 year old son now….. pic.twitter.com/pi5DfFeKZo — Archer Systems (@ArcherSys) April 7, 2025

“My kids use Disney+ almost exclusively… This is outrageous,” said @bkbart80.

My kids use Disney+ almost exclusively… This is outrageous pic.twitter.com/IQkD9Bsmel — InvisibleLady (@bkbart80) April 7, 2025

However, many took to social media to defend the streaming service and criticize parents for not using the platform’s available parental controls. From @reverend_joey:

parental controls that are on by default too, when they added adult content u had to OPT IN to see it

parental controls that are on by default too, when they added adult content u had to OPT IN to see it — Joey 🐢 (@reverend_joey) April 9, 2025

@Keltix0702 also pointed out the importance of proper profile settings:

If your child sees this YOU failed as a parent, not the company. When you open the app on your TV, it asks you to pick a profile. Kid profiles only get content rated for kids. “Oh but my kid can just click the adult profile” Thats where you add pin codes 🙂

If your child sees this YOU failed as a parent, not the company. When you open the app on your TV, it asks you to pick a profile. Kid profiles only get content rated for kids. "Oh but my kid can just click the adult profile" Thats where you add pin codes 🙂 — Keltix (@Keltix0702) April 7, 2025

Others said they hadn’t seen Dying for Sex or other adult content pop up on child-locked profiles.

“My [niece] is 5, her profile doesn’t allow anything but kid shows because that’s how you control it,” @cattell84 replied.

My nice is 5, her profile doesn't allow anything but kid shows because that's how you control it. — Cattell – Climate Action Now (@cattell84) April 10, 2025

Is the parent responsible for screening adult content from the Disney+ landing page? Inside the Magic would love to hear your opinion in the comments.