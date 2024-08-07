Disney+ Warns Users of Imminent Shutdown, Return To Live TV

On Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company revealed that Disney+, as viewers know it, will change forever beginning September 4, 2024.

The announcement came alongside yet another series of unpopular price increases for the ad-supported Basic plan (formerly $7.99, now $9.99) and Ad-Free (formerly $13.99, now $15.99). The cost of Hulu and ESPN+ bundled with Disney+ also increased between $1-2 monthly.

Alongside price hikes, Disney+ revealed that it’s shifting focus and bringing some elements of live television to its streaming platform next month.

Starting September 4, Disney+ is adding continuous playlists to all accounts, similar to cable television channels. The concept will roll out with ABC News Live and a playlist focused on preschool content, including Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Puppy Dog Pals, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons.

Journalist Ashley Carter shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter):

Disney+ will add continuous playlists to its on-demand offering in the U.S. starting Sept. 4. ABC News Live and a playlist focused on preschool content will be available initially, followed by four more curated playlists later in the fall.

According to an announcement on The Walt Disney Company’s website, four more curated playlists will follow later this fall. One playlist will focus on Seasonal Content, themed based on the time of year. Another will focus on “Real Life,” including documentaries, biopics, and other reality programming.

A “Throwbacks” playlist will feature curated nostalgic “pop culture content.” “Epic Stories” will delight viewers with “a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.”

The exact release date of the four curated playlists is unknown. More streaming announcements are expected at D23 Expo 2024, which takes place next weekend in Anaheim, California.

The multimedia giant stated that the new offering provides subscribers “a live and on-demand streaming experience.”

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+,” said Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+. “Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

