Netflix Silently Issues ‘Stranger Things’ Replacement Series Without Millie Bobby Brown

The world of Stranger Things isn’t done just yet — but the next chapter will look (and sound) a lot different than what fans have come to know. Netflix has officially announced the title of its upcoming animated series set in the Stranger Things universe: Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. But before you get too excited for the return of your favorite Hawkins kids, here’s the big catch — this will be an all-new adventure without the original live-action cast.

A Whole New Vision for Stranger Things

First announced in 2023, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is being developed by the Duffer Brothers under their Upside Down Pictures banner. The brothers will serve as executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen from 21 Laps, as well as Eric Robles, the creator of Fanboy & Chum Chum and the animation lead via Flying Bark Productions. This studio is also working on Netflix’s upcoming Ghostbusters animated series.

The show is set to make a splash this summer at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where it will be showcased as part of Netflix’s animation lineup. While an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, Netflix has teased that Tales From ’85 is “coming soon.”

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving,” the Duffer Brothers shared in a statement via Netflix’s Tudum. “To see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with –– the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

What Is Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 About?

While Netflix hasn’t revealed plot details just yet, the title hints at an anthology-style structure, possibly following different stories set in the same universe. This opens the door for new characters, different perspectives, and potentially a deeper dive into the world of Hawkins, Indiana — but without relying on the same ensemble.

No Original Cast Expected to Return

Perhaps the biggest departure from the original is the voice cast. Fans hoping to hear Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), or Sadie Sink (Max) will likely be disappointed. None of the original actors are expected to reprise their roles in the animated format — and for at least one star, that’s entirely by choice.

Millie Bobby Brown Has Said She’s Ready to Move On

Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to global stardom as Eleven, has been vocal about her desire to move on from Stranger Things. In a recent interview with Seventeen, she said:

“I think I’ve done my time. It’s like graduating high school. It’s time to live my own life and focus on the things I want to put my energy into.”

That makes the possibility of Brown returning to voice an animated Eleven incredibly unlikely. With her pivoting toward other film and fashion ventures — including roles in Enola Holmes, Damsel, and producing projects of her own — the upcoming animated series will very much be a new chapter without her involvement.

So What Comes Next?

As Stranger Things Season 5 begins production to close out the live-action saga, Netflix is expanding its reach into animation with projects like Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, Ghostbusters, and now Tales From ’85. It’s clear the streaming giant is looking to keep the Stranger Things universe alive in creative new ways, even if that means passing the torch to a different format — and different voices.

Whether you’re a longtime Hawkins fan or curious about this retro-cartoon spin, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 promises to bring the nostalgia of the 1980s and the supernatural thrills of the Upside Down together in a fresh and unexpected way.