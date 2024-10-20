Home » Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ Lead Suspected Dead, Millie Bobby Brown Confesses to Reaching Her Breaking Point

in Entertainment

Posted on by Alessia Dunn 5 Comments
A young woman with a distressed expression is being escorted by two men in suits. The man on the left has a mustache, while the man on the right has a serious look. They are outside, near an open car door. You'd think they were shooting *Stranger Things*, but it’s actually during a filming hiatus.

Credit: Netflix

With the Stranger Things Upside Down convention currently underway, there is a ton of news coming out about season 5 of the Netflix show.

Five teenagers are standing under a ceiling light in a room with wooden beams. They appear to be in an intense discussion. The group includes a girl with a ponytail, a boy wearing a vest and headband, a boy in a turquoise shirt, a boy in a red-striped shirt, and another girl with wavy hair.
Credit: Netflix

Debuting on Netflix in 2016, Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross), has grown into a global phenomenon. The series expertly blends science fiction, horror, and a hefty dose of 1980s nostalgia, drawing in viewers of all ages.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show centers around a group of endearing young characters—Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven—played by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown. As they navigate the trials of growing up, they’re also faced with extraordinary supernatural events.

Following delays due to labor strikes, production for Season 5 finally resumed in January 2024 and is expected to run through December. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer, as the release of the final season has been postponed to 2025.

Two young boys stand in a barren landscape, looking concerned. one wears a neck brace and a plaid shirt, the other a checkered shirt. open sky and dry ground stretch behind them.
Credit: Netflix

While the plot of Season 5 remains a mystery, it’s likely that time will play a crucial role. The cast’s visible aging since Season 4 hints at a potential time jump, with set props indicating the story may pick up in 1987.

The season is also expected to revisit earlier timelines, with casting calls for younger versions of characters like Mike Wheeler and Will Byers. Linda Hamilton’s inclusion in the cast suggests the narrative might even explore future events.

As the final chapter unfolds, fans will finally learn the fate of Hawkins, now that Henry Creel, aka Vecna, has unleashed the Upside Down into the modern world.

A major focus of Season 5 is expected to be Will Byers, portrayed by Noah Schnapp. With Will’s disappearance setting off the show’s chain of events nearly nine years ago, his character will likely play a pivotal role in bringing the series to a full-circle conclusion.

in Entertainment

Tagged:Stranger Things

Alessia Dunn

Orlando theme park lover who loves thrills and theming, with a side of entertainment. You can often catch me at Disney or Universal sipping a cocktail, or crying during Happily Ever After or Fantasmic.

View Comments (5)