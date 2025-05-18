‘Batman’ (1989) Sequel Gets Official Director’s Cut — Here’s How You Can Watch It

The world established in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) remains a favorite among fans. However, by the time you reach the third film in that series, things get confusing. Now, the 1995 film Batman Forever is typically regarded as more of a standalone installment, but back when it was released, it was considered a sequel to Burton’s Bat-flicks.

Directed by Joel Schumacher, Batman Forever (1995) sees Val Kilmer stepping in as Gotham City’s Caped Crusader, who was portrayed by Michael Keaton in Burton’s films. This time, he attempts to thwart the plans of Harvey Dent/Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and Edward Nygma/The Riddler (Jim Carrey), Gotham City’s new deadly duo of villains.

While Batman Forever received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, it grossed over $336 million worldwide (against its $100 million budget) and became the sixth highest-grossing film of 1995. It was followed by the sequel Batman & Robin in 1997, with Schumacher returning as the director and George Clooney replacing Kilmer as Batman.

Since its release, Batman Forever has gained a cult following, with many continuing to praise the film’s performances, aesthetics, and soundtrack. In 2020, following Schumacher’s death, whispers of a “director’s cut” of Batman Forever began circulating online. Three years later, Warner Bros. confirmed that a cut did exist, but that they had no plans to release it.

Now, fans of the 1995 film will be thrilled to know that the Batman Forever Schumacher Cut is being given a rare screening, with CineFile Video hosting an exclusive showing of the film in L.A. on May 29, just a few days before its 30th anniversary on June 16.

This also comes nearly two months after the passing of Val Kilmer, who died on April 1 aged 65. A major star during the ’80s and ’90s, Kilmer was also best known for his roles in other classics films such as Top Gun (1986), Willow (1988), Tombstone (1993), and Heat (1995).

Whether or not his death has inspired the release of the Schumacher Cut is unknown.

The cut is said to be darker than the theatrical version, with notable differences that include less emphasis on Dick Grayson/Robin (Chris O’Donnell) and a larger focus on Bruce Wayne’s psychological turmoil. CineFile Video describes the new version as “a darker, moodier version of the 1995 film you’ve never seen on the big screen.”

You can visit CineFile Video for more information about the screening. Whether or not the film will get a streaming release remains to be seen.

Batman Forever stars Val Kilmer as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Tommy Lee Jones as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Jim Carrey as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, Nicole Kidman as Dr. Chase Meridian, and Chris O’Donnell as Dick Grayson/Robin.

Are you a fan of Batman Forever? Let us know in the comments below!