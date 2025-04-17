Universal’s Epic Universe Gives the Middle Finger to Guests

Universal Orlando Resort fans have waited five years for the destination’s third theme park, Epic Universe, and the grand opening is just weeks away. As Universal Team Members, Annual Passholders, and members of the press share photos and videos from their previews of the new theme park, an unusual clip has emerged out of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Located just steps from Stella Nova Resort, Epic Universe invites guests to choose their own adventure through one of five portals: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. So far, some of the most popular attractions are Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, Monsters Unchained – The Frankenstein Experiment, Stardust Racers, and Mario Kart – Bowser’s Challenge. On top of the technologically advanced rides, the lands are full of jaw-dropping animatronics, exclusive merchandise, and memorable character experiences.

In the last few weeks, Universal Orlando Resort dropped photo and video restrictions for Team Members and guests visiting Epic Universe during previews. The internet is awash with positive content about the Central Florida destination’s third gate, including videos of an advanced Toothless meet-and-greet and realistic Universal Monsters animatronics.

Recently, though, a video from SUPER NINTENDO WORLD took social media by storm. @kevin.heimbach posted the clip on Instagram, calling out Epic Universe’s “dirty little secret.”

Guests can use exclusive power-up wristbands to unlock special effects around SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. One of those digital effects, pixel art of Toad, appears to show the Nintendo character giving guests the middle finger.

The video went viral, amassing more than 50,000 likes and comments. Many Universal Studios fans suggested the park will remove the effect before Epic Universe opens due to the online attention.

“Oh great since you posted that now we’re gonna have all the Karen’s in the world, telling Mario to take that away,” @rebekahwilliams56 commented.

“I wonder how long that’s going to last,” @simbaonetowilson echoed.

Still, others defended the park and discouraged guests from misconstruing an innocent effect.

“That’s actually supposed to be a thumbs up,” @melvin.is.the.name said. “… It’s homage to the original 8 bit days. It’s how he looked when he always told you the princess was in another castle. Surprised people are thinking this is something new.”

Others blamed the Instagram user for ruining the experience.

“Not a secret anymore,” @itslife.withcaleb wrote. “God forbid people find shit on their own. Some content creator has to ruin the surprise for everyone.”

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025. Tickets are available now!

Have you visited Epic Universe yet? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!