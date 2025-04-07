Universal Terminates Annual Passholder Webpage Effective Immediately, Changes Notified to 100,000+

Universal Orlando Resort has officially launched brand-new Facebook and Instagram pages dedicated to Annual Passholders, marking a major shift in how the UOAP (Universal Orlando Annual Passholder) community will receive updates and connect moving forward. The change comes alongside a significant announcement: the long-standing and popular UOAP Facebook Group is set to be deactivated in the near future due to evolving platform policy changes.

Say Goodbye to the Facebook Group

For years, the UOAP Facebook Group served as a vibrant hub of conversation, sneak peeks, and shared excitement for thousands of devoted Passholders. From posting trip photos and ride tips to debating Butterbeer vs. Pumpkin Juice, the group provided a digital space where Universal fans could truly geek out together.

But on Monday morning, Universal made it official with a public post in the Facebook Group itself:

“HEY, PASSHOLDER FAMILY We have an update on the UOAP Facebook Group.

Due to platform policy changes for Groups, we’re launching a new Facebook page to make sure our Passholders continue to get timely and relevant information about our universe. We’re also launching a brand-new Instagram page. These new Passholder pages are where you’ll receive important updates and the fun content you’ve come to expect. Our current Facebook Group will be deactivated in the near future. Join us on our new pages to make sure you’re keeping up with the latest sneak peeks, giveaways, exclusive UOAP offers, and more. Thank you, Passholder family, for making it a fun, welcoming space for everyone. See you there!”

Where to Find the New Pages

The new official social media pages are now live and ready for Passholders to follow:

The first post on both platforms is a slick announcement video promising exciting updates, exclusive perks, giveaways, and UOAP-only sneak peeks. According to Universal, these new channels are designed to be “your place to stay connected and celebrate all things #UOAP.”

What UOAP Members Can Expect

Universal reassured Passholders that all the content they’ve come to love—from fun behind-the-scenes footage to first looks at new attractions—will now live on these new platforms. But that’s not all.

Annual Passholders currently enjoy a number of benefits through the UOAP program. These include:

Exclusive early entry to Universal Islands of Adventure from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily

Increased discounts : Seasonal Passholders recently saw a boost from 10% to 15% on multi-day tickets

Special merchandise : UOAP-exclusive merch drops throughout the year

Complimentary seasonal gifts : Free magnets, buttons, and collectibles offered during events

UOAP Lounge access : Located in Toon Lagoon at Islands of Adventure

Discounted or free parking , depending on Pass tier

Early park admission and other tiered perks

There are four levels of UOAP: Seasonal, Power, Preferred, and Premier, each with varying levels of access and perks.

Earlier this year, Universal also released a special edition Epic Universe-themed lanyard exclusively for Passholders, generating major excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the opening of the resort’s next major expansion.

The Future of the UOAP Community

While some fans may mourn the loss of the Facebook Group’s interactive format, others are hopeful that the move to official pages will streamline communication and improve visibility of Universal’s updates and announcements. Unlike groups, Facebook pages allow for clearer messaging, better event coordination, and more control over shared content.

Still, it marks the end of an era for many long-time UOAPs who found community and connection through the original group.

Join the New Era of UOAP

The transition is already underway, and Universal is encouraging all Passholders to join the new Facebook and Instagram pages now to avoid missing out on future perks, updates, and behind-the-scenes magic.

What do you think about the change? Are you excited about the new direction or sad to see the group go? Let us know your thoughts on social media—or better yet, on Universal’s new #UOAP pages.