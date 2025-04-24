Universal Studios Suffers Drop In Attendance, Revenue Ahead of Epic Universe

Despite the excitement surrounding Epic Universe, attendance and overall revenue at Universal Studios theme parks dropped.

Related: Disney World Location Ceasing Operations Permanently in June

Whole theme parks are fun, they’re also a business, with quarterly reports being one of the primary ways fans and guests alike can learn more about the actual operations of places such as Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Orlando.

Comcast has just released a new Q1 report, detailing changes and shifts within the company’s Universal Studios theme park side of the business. Overall, Comcast saw a 5.2% decline in theme park revenue during Q1 2025 compared to 2024. However, Comcast President Mike Cavanagh stated that bookings for Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, are strong and “tracking well,” something that shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who has been paying attention to Universal’s newest Orlando theme park.

Further down in the report, Cavanagh said that the largest impact on revenue when it came to Universal’s domestic theme parks was lower guest attendance. Cavanagh also referred to the impact of the Hollywood wildfires as a contributing factor to lower attendance.

Things are likely to swing right back around with Epic Universe officially opening its gates on May 22, 2025, a park primed to be one of the biggest developments the theme park industry has ever seen.

Filled to the brim with new rides and attractions, some of which are already being labeled as the best in the country, Epic Universe also sets a new bar for Universal itself, with the theme park featuring some of the most immersive and detailed work the company has produced.

Epic Universe is the first new theme park to come to the U.S. from either Universal or Disney since 2001, and many call it the “Disney Killer.” While competition has certainly tightened for Disney, the company has more than a few surprises up its sleeves when it comes to its own theme park resorts.

In general, competition is a good thing, especially for consumers, with Disney World deploying a number of new discounts for those planning on traveling this summer. This was likely done as an attempt to brace for Epic Universe’s opening day this May, though it’s unlikely Walt Disney World will see any significant drops in revenue or attendance due to Epic Universe, at least not after the first few weeks.

However, with Epic Universe, Universal has essentially jumped a full space era of Disney in this metaphorical theme park board game, leaving Disney with no choice but to expand and innovate in its own parks. The future looks big for both Walt Disney World and Universal, though it’s far too soon to say the talk of the town will be on Universal’s shiny new theme park for years to come.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe this year?