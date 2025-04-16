Universal Studios Releases New Dress Code Policy, Bans Several Items

Guests hoping to dress up later this year at Universal Studios should first review these updated guidelines.

Related: Major Disappointment: The Disney World Rides Most Likely to Ruin Your Day

Following the rules is key to any theme park visit, with the Universal theme parks being no different. Here, guests are encouraged to live out their wildest fantasies and create their own adventures, as long as they abide by the guidelines put in place. For the most part, this is pretty easy. As long as guests treat each other kindly, don’t hop off their ride vehicles, and don’t get into any fights, their day at Universal will go pretty smoothly.

However, theme park dress codes can sometimes be trickier. Much like Walt Disney World, guests can pretty much wear whatever they want as long as their outfit is not too revealing or offensive. However, special rules are also in place during events like Halloween and other holidays, with Universal Studios Hollywood dropping its updated guidelines for Fan Fest Nights in 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Dress Code Rules for Fan Fest Nights

Related: Fans Upset With Latest Epic Universe Rule Change, New Protocol Now in Effect for All

At the top of the rule sheet are weapons, which are strictly prohibited during Universal Fan Fest Nights. Items that look like weapons or can be used as such are not allowed. Guests are encouraged to think outside the box if their costume requires some sort of weapon, as anything with sharp edges is strictly prohibited.

Guests are also not allowed to wear any clothing or accessory that could confuse them for an official Universal team member or a first-responder. This is obviously done out of safety, as employees need to be able to differentiate between themselves and theme park guests. Costumes are prohibited for service animals.

This goes without saying, but costumes are also expected to be family-friendly and non-offensive in nature. Face paint is allowed, but masks are not. For a full breakdown of the costume rules for Universal Fan Fest Nights, click here.

During Universal Fan Fest Nights, guests can dress up as their favorite characters and visit the parks. Much like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party held at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, most, if not all, rides and attractions are available to guests.

Fan Fest Nights will be held on select dates between April 25 and May 18, 2025. The event will feature its own selection of exclusive attractions and experiences, with one of its greatest perks being after-hours access to the parks themselves.

Despite being on the other side of the country, all eyes and ears are now aimed toward Epic Universe, which is set to officially open on May 22, 2025. This ambitious new theme park, which is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions, joins Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure as Orlando’s third Universal theme park and will likely be the talk of the town for years to come.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios in 2025?