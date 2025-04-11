‘Star Wars’ Scraps George Lucas Edits, Returning to Big Screen

Good news for Star Wars purists: The original cut of the franchise’s first film is heading back to the big screen.

While Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) is revered as one of the most beloved films of the 20th century, its original creator hasn’t always been quite as convinced. In the decades since the film’s release, George Lucas notoriously made several edits to better align the film with his vision – much to the disappointment of fans.

One of the most criticized changes to the film is the infamous cantina scene, where Han Solo originally shot Greedo first. In the 1997 special edition, the edit showed Greedo firing first to justify Solo’s response—later revisions had them shoot nearly simultaneously, then exactly at the same time. Another unpopular update was the CGI insertion of Jabba the Hutt, who originally didn’t appear until Return of the Jedi. In the new scene, based on a deleted clip, Jabba winces as Solo steps on his tail.

Fans have pushed back against these changes over the years. Lucas, however, has always been resistant. As he told the Associated Press that he was “sorry you saw half a completed film and fell in love with it, but I want it to be the way I want it to be.”

Original ‘Star Wars’ Returns to the Big Screen

For years, it’s been a long-held wish of many diehard Star Wars fans to see the film in its original form – something that’s been tough to track down since Lucas produced special editions of the original trilogy in the 1990s, complete with new CGI characters.

Now that dream is becoming a reality for some fans as the British Film Institute (BFI) prepares to rerelease the OG 1977 film. The film will be shown twice on the opening night of its Film on Film festival on June 12.