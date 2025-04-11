‘Star Wars’ Scraps George Lucas Edits, Returning to Big Screen

Good news for Star Wars purists: The original cut of the franchise’s first film is heading back to the big screen.
While Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) is revered as one of the most beloved films of the 20th century, its original creator hasn’t always been quite as convinced. In the decades since the film’s release, George Lucas notoriously made several edits to better align the film with his vision – much to the disappointment of fans.
Fans have pushed back against these changes over the years. Lucas, however, has always been resistant. As he told the Associated Press that he was “sorry you saw half a completed film and fell in love with it, but I want it to be the way I want it to be.”
Original ‘Star Wars’ Returns to the Big Screen
For years, it’s been a long-held wish of many diehard Star Wars fans to see the film in its original form – something that’s been tough to track down since Lucas produced special editions of the original trilogy in the 1990s, complete with new CGI characters.
Now that dream is becoming a reality for some fans as the British Film Institute (BFI) prepares to rerelease the OG 1977 film. The film will be shown twice on the opening night of its Film on Film festival on June 12.
James Bell, senior curator of fiction at the BFI National Archive, said (via The Guardian): “One of the ambitions of the BFI Film on Film Festival is to screen original release prints that transport audiences back to the moment a film was first released – to give audiences of today the special emotional connection that comes when viewing the very same object seen by a film’s original audience. In the case of Star Wars, the festival screening is a unique opportunity to present the film to audiences in exactly the same form as they would have watched it in 1977.”
Alongside screening the original Star Wars, the festival will also screen a 35mm print of the original US pilot episode of Twin Peaks, screening for the first time ever in the UK. The episode is set to be presented in person by the show’s Kyle MacLachlan.
A Tough Time for ‘Star Wars’ in Theaters
The original film’s rerelease comes at a tough time for Star Wars.
Since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the franchise has experienced a decline in theatrical success. Despite grossing over $1 billion worldwide, the film faced criticism for its convoluted plot and perceived overreliance on nostalgia. This reception marked a downturn compared to the enthusiasm that greeted Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, which had revitalized interest in the saga.
In response to waning box office returns, Lucasfilm shifted focus to streaming, launching several series on Disney+. The Acolyte, which premiered on June 4, 2024, was set during the High Republic era and explored darker themes within the Jedi Order. Despite a strong debut with 4.8 million viewers on its first day, the series struggled to maintain its audience, leading to its cancellation after one season.
Critically, The Acolyte received a 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it faced significant backlash from segments of the fanbase. Some viewers criticized the show’s diverse casting and inclusion of LGBTQ+ themes, leading to accusations of “wokeness” and resulting in review-bombing campaigns that lowered audience scores.
The mixed reception of recent Star Wars projects highlights the challenges Lucasfilm faces in balancing innovation with fan expectations. As the franchise continues to expand its universe through streaming platforms, it remains to be seen how future installments will navigate these complexities to recapture the widespread acclaim of earlier entries.
