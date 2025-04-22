How Did ‘Star Wars’ Get Away With Including This Scene in a Kids Show?!

The animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014) isn’t generally considered to be as dark as its equally beloved predecessor Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008). Though there are plenty of darker moments during the fourth and final season, it’s still suitable for younger viewers.

It would be a lie to say that the wider Star Wars franchise isn’t filled with adult moments, though, some that are likely to terrify Padawans no matter their skillset with a lightsaber. And Rebels is no exception. Although it has little to do with those creepy Inquisitors.

In Season 1’s “Rise of the Old Masters”, Jedi Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Padawan Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) believe they’ve found Jedi Master Luminara Unduli, who hasn’t been seen since the Great Purge/Order 66 at the end of the Clone Wars, some 14 years ago.

When they find her in an Imperial prison cell, she gets up from her seat and approaches them silently. Then she turns and walks into the wall, only to appear on the other side as if she has been frozen in carbonite — and her solid face is the stuff of nightmares!

However, the whole thing turns out to be a trap set by the Grand Inquisitor (Jason Isaacs), who appears behind the two Jedi moments later. We learn that the real Luminara was killed a long time ago, after Order 66, although she was arrested and tortured by the Empire first.

Now, her body is used to attract any Jedi hopeful she’s still alive. As for the frozen figure inside the wall, this is Luminara’s corpse, while the holographic transmission of her captivity — the “ghost”, if you will — is used to lure Jedi so they too can be captured and killed.

This in itself is deeply unsettling, but the face in the wall is likely to cause nightmares for younger viewers, and even we find it extremely disturbing. Either way, it looks more like something out of Silent Hill than Star Wars!

Per Disney+, here’s the synopsis for Star Wars: Rebels:

It is a dark time in the Galaxy as the Galactic Empire continues to tighten its grip on the people through oppression and fear, compelling a few brave individuals to band together in resistance. The motley crew of the Starship Ghost stands up for those who cannot fight for themselves, providing the spark to ignite a rebellion.

Star Wars: Rebels stars Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Kanan Jarrus), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Steven Blum (Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios), Dave Filoni (Chopper), James Earl Jones (Darth Vader), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), David Oyelowo (Agent Kallus), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), Sam Witwer (Maul), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Rex), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), and Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano).

The series is now streaming on Disney+.

