Cruise, Laugh, Assemble: Marvel and Pixar Are Back at Sea in 2026!

Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable adventure, Disney Cruise Line is bringing back two of its most beloved themed experiences in 2026: Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea.

These fan-favorite sailings will once again offer guests of all ages the chance to step into the worlds of their favorite Super Heroes and animated friends while enjoying the magic and luxury of a Disney cruise.

Whether you’re training alongside the Avengers, dancing with Woody and Buzz, or meeting beloved characters at sea, these immersive experiences promise days filled with excitement, entertainment, and storybook memories.

And with brand-new shows, character encounters, themed dining, and even more surprises on the horizon, the 2026 return of these themed sailings is shaping to be more epic than ever.

Marvel Day at Sea: Now Departing from Galveston, Texas

For the first time, Marvel Day at Sea will embark from Galveston, Texas, aboard select four- and five-night Disney Magic sailings starting in January 2026.

Guests will be immersed in the Marvel Universe through character encounters, themed dining, and exclusive merchandise. Highlights include:

USO Show in Fathoms : A big-band tribute to Captain America featuring vintage dance numbers and a show-stopping appearance by the iconic Super Soldier himself.

: A big-band tribute to Captain America featuring vintage dance numbers and a show-stopping appearance by the iconic Super Soldier himself. Warrior Training with Okoye : Young recruits can train with the General of the Dora Milaje in the ship’s atrium.

: Young recruits can train with the General of the Dora Milaje in the ship’s atrium. Avengers Training Initiative : Youth activities designed to test and develop Super Hero skills.

: Mickey and Minnie’s Super Hero Celebration : Classic Disney characters don their favorite Marvel gear for a special celebration.

: Marvel Heroes Unite: A nighttime spectacular on the upper decks featuring thrilling stunts, special effects, and fireworks as Marvel Super Heroes and villains engage in an epic battle across the Multiverse.

Pixar Day at Sea: Returning to the Disney Fantasy

Pixar Day at Sea will return to the Disney Fantasy with select five-night sailings out of Port Canaveral, Florida, beginning in January 2026. Guests can look forward to:​

Hey Howdy Breakfast : A musical breakfast themed to “Toy Story” to kick off the day.

: Crush’s Totally Awesome Pool Party: A poolside celebration with dances and games led by Crush’s Pixar Party Patrol

Edna Mode’s Style on Parade : A fashion show where guests can showcase their best Pixar-inspired outfits for the ultimate critic, Edna Mode.

: Anyone Can Cook : A live cooking demonstration with Disney Chefs, featuring dishes inspired by “Ratatouille.

: Pixar Pals Celebration: A high-energy deck party where guests can dance the night away with their favorite Pixar characters.

Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea offer immersive experiences filled with character interactions, themed entertainment, and unique activities for guests of all ages. These special sailings begin in January 2026. For more information and to book your adventure, visit the Disney Cruise Line website.

A New Wave of Magic Awaits

Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea returning in 2026 is a big win for Disney Cruise Line fans looking to dive deeper into the stories they love. With fresh experiences, dazzling entertainment, and immersive character moments, each themed sailing promises days packed with excitement and heart.

These cruises go beyond the expected, blending world-class travel with the magic of storytelling only Disney can deliver. For guests ready to experience the next wave of Disney Cruise Line adventures, 2026 is shaping to be an unforgettable year to set sail.

What new activity or character would you love to see added to the 2026 sailings? Let us know in the comments!