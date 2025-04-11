Original ‘Simpsons’ Character Officially Recast After 35 Years

An iconic Simpsons character has officially been recast.

Despite debuting in 1989, The Simpsons continues to be a dominant force under its newest leadership, The Walt Disney Company. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019 gave the company access to a treasure trove of franchises, brands, movies, and TV shows, including historic animated productions like Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

However, Disney’s purchase of Fox also included The Simpsons, which, by all accounts, is one of the world’s most recognizable and famous series of all time.

Fans can still expect to catch Homer, Bart, Marge, Lisa, and Maggie on primetime TV, though the town of Springfield looks quite a bit different. More importantly, certain characters sound different, with another iconic character getting recast.

Jimbo Jones Recast in ‘The Simpsons’

Following the retirement of longtime Simpsons voice actor Pamela Hayden, Springfield’s notorious 6th-grade bully, Jimbo Jones, will now be portrayed by Mo Collins. Jimbo was just one of the many voices provided by Hayden, whose most famous role was that of Milhouse Van Houten, Bart’s adorably pathetic sidekick. Entertainment Weekly confirmed the recast, which will likely prompt a lot of discussion among die-hard fans of the animated series.

Collins will make her debut as Jimbo in this weekend’s episode, “P.S. I Hate You,” which premieres Sunday, April 13. Pamela Hayden first played Jimbo in an early season 1 episode and continued in the role all the way up to today, leaving big shoes to fill for Collins, who herself has starred in series like Mad TV and Parks and Recreation.

The Simpsons recently secured a massive four-season renewal deal, as did Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, all three of which have served as Fox’s primary animation block for years.

This renewal confirms that fans will get to see The Simpsons reach the 40-season mark, which is a record for both the show and American television as a whole. The Simpsons is already the longest-running animated series, longest-running sitcom, and longest-running scripted primetime television series in America, with season 40 set to be another huge milestone for the show.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” said President of Fox Television Network, Michael Thorn.

When discussing The Simpsons, it’s always interesting to think about what the future holds for the show outside of television. The family has been represented within Universal’s three parks for decades, though rumors claim fans may soon see Homer and Marge make their way into the Magic Kingdom.

Disney has yet to make any official declaration regarding the Simpson family and its collection of theme parks, though the company did recently send out a survey gauging interest in potential Simpson-themed experiences. Regardless, it’s never been a better time to be a fan of The Simpsons, with all seasons available to stream on Disney+ at fans’ leisure.

Do you watch The Simpsons? Who is your favorite character in Springfield?