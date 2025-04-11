Even More Alcohol Is Coming to Walt Disney World, Company Confirms

Disney World is set to expand its alcoholic options once more.

Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios, things are always changing in Walt Disney World. New rides, attractions, and restaurants consistently pop up at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with several large-scale projects now on the horizon.

These projects include new attractions based on franchises like Indiana Jones, Zootopia, and Encanto, with major renovations taking place inside all four theme parks. However, these renovations extend well beyond the bounds of places like EPCOT and Animal Kingdom.

Significant work is also taking place in Disney’s hotels, with the Grand Floridian embarking on a bold new chapter.

New Bar Coming to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

This week, Disney revealed what the Grand Floridian’s new lobby will look like once all renovations are complete. The hotel’s lobby has been undergoing renovations for quite some time, but only now has Disney shared what it will look like once all the ongoing work is completed. There are several pieces to this overhaul, though the hotel’s new bar is likely the most exciting and interesting part.

Soon, the Grand Floridian will sport a new lobby bar inspired by the hotel’s iconic birdcage. The bar will pay tribute to its Victorian roots with highly detailed materials and brass accents.

This is a first for the Grand Floridian, though there are already several places to get an alcoholic beverage or two at the resort. Guests can grab a bite and drink at several highly-rated dining establishments at the Grand Floridian, including Cítricos, 1900 Park Fare, and the Michelin-star-awarded Victoria & Albert’s, which is considered to be one of the best dining experiences in Walt Disney World.

According to Disney, the lobby, front desk, and staircase will be refreshed with a mixture of botanical accents and “inviting colors to create an airy, garden-like atmosphere.”

Disney says its team of Imagineers approached this refurbishment project with great care, wanting to maintain the heart and soul of what makes the Grand Floridian so special to so many guests. Alcohol has long been a somewhat controversial aspect of the Disney parks, with more and more adult beverages making their way into restaurants and dining establishments over the years.

Earlier this year, Disney announced a brand-new bar and lounge for EPCOT, which will be exclusive to those 21 years and older.

The Grand Floridian is perhaps Disney World’s most iconic hotel, featuring stunning Victorian stylings and tons of amenities to enjoy, both before and after a long day at the parks. While not an opening-day part of Walt Disney World Resort, the Grand Floridian has earned its spot in Disney history, providing guests with an incredible hotel experience with a cost to boot.

Staying at the Grand Floridian doesn’t come cheap, no matter what room guests choose to book. Guests can expect to spend around $1000 per night, substantially more than Disney’s more “value” priced hotels like All-Star Sports, All-Star Music, and Pop Century.

While looks are important, the Grand Floridian’s proximity to Magic Kingdom makes it an excellent choice for those wanting to travel aboard Disney World’s Monorail transportation system. Patrons of the Grand Floridian can hop aboard the Monorail to travel between EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, with stops at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort as well.

Will you be booking a trip to Walt Disney World this year?