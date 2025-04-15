New Scenes Revealed for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Remake, Fans Rejoice

In a surprising move at the end of last year, Star Wars officially confirmed a remake of 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker—but not in the way fans may have expected. The adaptation of the divisive film is here, complete with expanded content and never-before-seen scenes.

The return to Episode IX material comes five years after the film’s lukewarm reception. J.J. Abrams’ finale to the Skywalker saga drew criticism from fans and critics alike for its convoluted story choices and unresolved plot points, including the sudden resurrection of Emperor Palpatine and the reveal of Rey’s heritage.

Over time, Lucasfilm has used shows and tie-in media to expand on the film’s lore. From Marc Sumerak’s 2021 book “Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith” explaining Supreme Leader Snoke’s origins to Dave Filoni’s The Bad Batch anchoring Palpatine’s cloning efforts in canon, efforts have been made to retroactively deepen the narrative.

Still, Abrams’ film marked the beginning of a theatrical drought for Lucasfilm that remains unbroken—though not for long. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, marking Star Wars’ long-awaited return to the big screen.

Favreau’s feature wasn’t among the trio of projects Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced during the 2023 Star Wars Celebration. That slate included James Mangold’s origin-of-the-Force project “Dawn of the Jedi,” Dave Filoni’s climactic crossover film for the Mando-Verse and New Republic timeline, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s “New Jedi Order”—which promised to bring Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker back into the galactic spotlight.

While audiences await those upcoming movies, including the return of Ridley’s Rey Skywalker, fans can actually revisit Rey’s final battle against the First Order in Marvel’s adaptation of The Rise of Skywalker.

“Written by Jody Houser and drawn by artist Will Sliney, the previously-announced five-issue limited series brings 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film to the page at last,” Marvel.com revealed earlier this month. “In addition to retelling the Resistance’s desperate last stand, the shocking return of Emperor Palpatine, and more, the series will include all new scenes not in the final film.”

Launched in February 2025, the comic arrived just as Star Wars continues its deep dive into sequel trilogy territory. That same month, Charles Soule’s “Star Wars: The Legacy of Vader” explored Kylo Ren’s ongoing fixation with his grandfather, Darth Vader, set in the events between Star Wars: Episode VIII–The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Following the release of the second issue of The Rise of Skywalker adaptation, readers took to Reddit to outline and explain the new parts of the story this remake was adding to Star Wars. On the comic book’s discussion thread, user Suitable_Tomatillo59 responded to a question about additional content with a list of the changes present in the second issue.

In part, they confirmed the following:

When Rey blows up the First Order Transporter, Kylo Ren’s inner monologue says “It’s true. All of it.” Which not only confirms for Ren the big reveal in the next issue, but also mirrors when Han Solo said the same line in The Force Awakens. When See-Threepio says his “Taking one last look at my friends” line, we get a lineup of all the heroes he’s worked with over the years, including Ben Kenobi, OT era Luke, Leia, Han, Lando, and the ST heroes. There is an additional scene with Leia and Maz Kanata where Leia is holding Han Solo’s medal from A New Hope. This is all the more intriguing in that this was an actual scene from the first teaser trailer for the film. There is a panel depicting Kylo Ren’s Force torture of Chewbacca. This is a scene that was in Rae Carson’s novelization of the film.

Read the full response below:

Comment

byu/Guerrillascribe from discussion

instarwarscomics

Perhaps the most interesting—and emotional—of these changes is the visual of all the beloved characters C-3PO has worked with over the years. From being created by Anakin Skywalker on Tatooine to his sacrifice decades later in The Rise of Skywalker, Anthony Daniels’ droid is almost synonymous with Star Wars itself, so it seems pertinent that this scene exists—even if it is in the pages of a comic book and not on film.

Another response from Flock_of_Porgs shows that the changes being made to the story are being received well:

Bit late to the game, but I just picked up issues 1 and 2 and am really enjoying this adaptation so far! I love that we can actually see Rey’s dark visions–I think it helps make the stakes feel more real than when we just hear her talk about her visions like she does in the movie. Also thought it was interesting that (in issue 1) Kylo considers defeating Palpatine to be “finishing what his grandfather started”! In general, the little explanations of what the characters are thinking help make sense of some things that were left unsaid in the movie. I’m also impressed at how much they managed to compact this retelling while keeping it effective and even bringing something new to the story. It definitely feels like this comic is doing something new and I can’t wait to see more of the mirrored dyad art!

Comment

byu/Guerrillascribe from discussion

instarwarscomics

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation #3” arrives on April 30, 2025.

While Rey can be seen in this ongoing five-issue series, behind-the-scenes questions have begun to swirl around the Rey-led film. With Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) now attached to produce a new Star Wars trilogy—believed by some to be Episodes X through XII—speculation has grown that Obaid-Chinoy’s movie may be retooled or absorbed into Kinberg’s plans. Not only that but Shawn Levy’s planned movie–which could go into production as soon as this fall–was once said to include Rey, too.

The uncertainty has only been amplified by reports of production complications and Ridley herself stating that her new role would mirror Luke Skywalker’s as a mentor to a new generation of Jedi. A source close to the franchise recently noted that Ridley’s Rey remains “the most important cinematic asset the franchise has…”

Ridley was catapulted to fame with Star Wars: Episode VII–The Force Awakens in 2015, joining John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) as the faces of the sequel trilogy. After her initial introduction as a seemingly orphaned scavenger, Rey’s lineage was redefined in The Rise of Skywalker, revealing her to be the granddaughter of Sheev Palpatine. It was a revelation that sparked as much controversy as the Emperor’s return itself.

The film’s storyline—featuring the Knights of Ren, the Sith Eternal, Exegol, and the climactic kiss and sacrifice of Kylo Ren—left many feeling unsatisfied. The comic adaptation appears poised to rectify this, offering additional layers that fans had hoped for the first time around.

Meanwhile, on the streaming front, Star Wars rounded out a turbulent 2024 with Skeleton Crew, the Jon Watts and Christopher Ford series that picked up the next chapter of the New Republic saga. The show premiered on December 2, following the controversial cancellation of The Acolyte.

Initially positioned as a bold new direction, The Acolyte became the center of heated online discourse, particularly targeted by segments of the fanbase for its diverse cast and storytelling. After the series was pulled, stars including Amandla Stenberg (Osha/Mae Aniseya), Jodie Turner-Smith (Mother Aniseya), Manny Jacinto (Qimir/The Stranger), and Lee Jung-jae (Master Sol) addressed the backlash and expressed disappointment over the show’s fate.

For now, Star Wars stands at a crossroads—retreading old ground while charting new paths ahead.

How do you feel about this remake of The Rise of Skywalker? Let *Inside the Magic* know in the comments down below!