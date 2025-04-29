New Information Comes To Light Over Dwayne Johnson’s Unrecognizable New Look

Did you know it was Dwayne Johnson?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making headlines again—not for a box office blockbuster or a return to the wrestling ring, but for a jaw-dropping transformation that has fans doing double takes. The actor and former WWE champion is stepping far outside his usual lane for his next project, and the internet is taking notice.

For those who’ve followed Johnson’s career trajectory, this latest shift is just the newest chapter in an already multi-faceted legacy. Born into wrestling royalty as the son of Rocky Johnson, he carved his name into the history of sports entertainment during the famed “Attitude Era” of the WWF (now WWE). But it wasn’t long before Johnson’s larger-than-life charisma launched him into the world of blockbuster cinema.

His film journey began with appearances in The Mummy Returns (2001) and its spin-off The Scorpion King (2002), opposite Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. From there, Johnson steadily built an action-heavy résumé with titles like The Game Plan (2007), Race to Witch Mountain (2009), and Tooth Fairy (2010), before hitting high gear as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise starting with Fast Five in 2011. He followed that success with hits like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Rampage (2018), and Skyscraper (2018), becoming one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

However, 2022 marked a rare misstep. Johnson’s long-gestating DC superhero project Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stumbled hard at the box office. Despite heavy promotion and Johnson’s high-profile presence, the film failed to resonate with critics or audiences and drew criticism for perceived behind-the-scenes maneuvering. That perception was only amplified when Shazam! star Zachary Levi appeared to confirm fan speculation about Johnson’s role in disrupting plans for crossover potential within the DC Extended Universe.

In early 2024, Johnson made a high-profile return to the WWE. While his reappearance in the squared circle delighted longtime wrestling fans, some questioned the timing, suggesting it was a strategic move to regain public goodwill in the wake of Black Adam’s collapse.

Outside the wrestling world, Johnson kept a relatively low profile in 2023, appearing only in an uncredited cameo in Fast X. His most recent major release, Moana 2, the animated sequel to Disney’s 2016 hit, arrived last November, and next year, he will return as the demigod once again in the live-action remake of Moana.

Before that wave hits theaters next year, however, Johnson stirred up viral conversation last spring thanks to a radical new look for a very different kind of film.

Johnson is stepping into the world of prestige drama with The Smashing Machine, a biopic from A24 that sees him portray legendary wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film also stars Emily Blunt—who previously co-starred with Johnson in Jungle Cruise (2021)—as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples.

In May 2024, A24 unveiled the first official image of Johnson as Kerr, and fans were taken aback by the transformation. The image quickly spread online, prompting widespread commentary not only about Johnson’s dramatically altered appearance, but also about his decision to collaborate with a studio known more for intimate dramas than blockbusters. The actor has since shared glimpses of the grueling training regimen he undertook for the role, underscoring his commitment to authenticity.

Now, almost a year later, new information has come to light about The Smashing Machine as the first trailer has finally arrived. “Set to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” the trailer shows Johnson sporting prosthetics on his face to help him better resemble Kerr, as well as speaking with an Ohio-area accent rather than his trademark booming voice,” The Hollywood Reporter explained.

The Smashing Machine is being produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions—founded in 2012 alongside his ex-wife and longtime business partner Dany Garcia—as well as Out for the Count. It is set to be released on October 3, 2025.

His turn as Mark Kerr will come after Moana 2 crossed the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, but the Moana journey at the House of Mouse is far from over. Even before the sequel was officially confirmed, Johnson had joined Disney CEO Bob Iger in April 2023 to unveil plans for a live-action adaptation of Moana, initially scheduled for a 2025 release.

Johnson shared the news about the live-action Moana from Oahu, Hawaii—fitting, given the story’s Polynesian roots. While Cravalho will not reprise her role on screen, she is attached as an executive producer. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail will helm the live-action version, with Disney and Seven Bucks Productions producing. It’s currently slated for release on July 26, 2026.

