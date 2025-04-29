Monumental Changes Face Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

One of Disneyland Park’s most atmospheric boutiques has quietly closed its doors — and its future may play a key role in the expansion of one of the resort’s most iconic attractions.

Farewell to a Fan-Favorite: Port Royal Curios and Curiosities

Located in the heart of New Orleans Square, Port Royal Curios and Curiosities was more than just a merchandise location. For nearly two decades, it served as a themed treasure trove of Haunted Mansion-inspired goods, The Nightmare Before Christmas collectibles, and all things Disney Villains. Guests wandering through its low-lit halls found eerie ambiance at every turn: vintage-style cobwebbed shelving, haunted photographs, and even glimpses of seasonal overlays like bone garlands and spooky wreaths during Halloween and the Holidays.

The shop’s location — nestled between Royal Street Veranda, Pieces of Eight, and the main pathway through Royal Street — made it a high-traffic spot and, occasionally, a quiet viewing nook to see Jack Skellington and Sally during meet-and-greets.

But its history goes back even further. Before becoming Port Royal in 2006, the space housed Le Gourmet, a cookware-themed store, and before that, the legendary One-of-a-Kind Shop, an antique store opened in 1966 and designed by Walt Disney himself for his wife, Lillian. The closing of Port Royal marks the end of an era for one of the park’s most charming corners.

A Temporary Seating Area, but Bigger Plans May Be Afoot

According to reporter Scott Gustin, the former Port Royal space will now function as a temporary seating area. But there’s more to the story: “In the short term, the space will serve as a seating area. And later on down the road, the space will likely be part of [a] potential project to expand the Pirates queue.”

While Disney has not yet made a formal announcement, this subtle update could signal a much larger change for Pirates of the Caribbean, an attraction that has seen swelling crowds in recent years — and whose queue space is clearly struggling to keep up.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Still One of Disneyland’s Biggest Draws

Since opening in 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean has remained one of the most popular and enduring attractions at Disneyland. As the last attraction Walt Disney personally supervised, it set the gold standard for immersive storytelling and groundbreaking Audio-Animatronics.

In the decades since, its popularity has only grown, particularly following the explosive success of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, which introduced Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow into the parks. New generations of guests continue to flock to the ride, often creating a bottleneck in New Orleans Square.

On busy days, it’s not unusual to see the Pirates queue wrap far beyond its intended boundaries, interfering with traffic patterns along the Rivers of America and making it difficult to navigate the tight corners of the land. This is especially challenging during peak seasons and holidays when wait times stretch and strollers pile up.

Haunted Mansion’s Queue Expansion Offers a Model

If Pirates of the Caribbean is looking for inspiration, it doesn’t have to look far. Just next door, the Haunted Mansion recently underwent a major queue expansion that debuted in spring 2024. That project added themed gardens, expanded story elements, interactive visuals, and a dedicated gift shop — all while drastically improving guest flow and the land’s aesthetics.

The success of that upgrade proves that queue expansion isn’t just about adding space — it’s also an opportunity to enhance storytelling and enrich the guest experience even before they step into the ride vehicle.

With the closure of Port Royal, Disneyland now has a unique opportunity to do something similar for Pirates of the Caribbean.

A Pirate Queue Worthy of the Ride

A queue overhaul for Pirates of the Caribbean could allow Disney to explore deeper pirate lore and thematic storytelling even before guests enter the iconic loading bay. Interactive elements, shaded queue areas, pirate ship relics, and atmospheric music could all bring fresh life to the experience. More importantly, a new layout would help ease congestion throughout New Orleans Square — something that’s been sorely needed during busy park days.

While Disney hasn’t officially confirmed a project yet, the sudden closure of a long-standing retail location, especially one so central and beloved, is rarely without purpose. If Port Royal is indeed paving the way for a Pirates expansion, it’s a promising sign that Disney is preparing for the future — and acknowledging the attraction’s ever-growing demand.