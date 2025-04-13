Meet-And-Greet With Toad Ends in Unexpected Fall, Sparking Huge Reaction Online

Epic Universe doesn’t officially open until May 22, but thanks to preview events and passholder sneak peeks, we’re already getting a taste of what’s coming. And one character meet-and-greet is already generating huge buzz online—just not for the reasons Universal probably expected.

Say hello (or rather, send help) to Toad.

Yes, that Toad—the adorably round, lovable mushroom-headed companion from the Super Mario franchise. He’s become a surprise viral sensation after video surfaced of him taking a rather dramatic spill during previews at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, one of the highly anticipated themed lands at Epic Universe.

Toad, who fans have lovingly dubbed “Chonky Toad” for his wide and wobbly look in this particular meet-and-greet costume, ended up flat on the ground after what looked like a stumble during his appearance. It wasn’t long before social media exploded.

“Someone call an ambulance—Chonky Toad has fallen!” one X user joked, as the clip of the poor guy hit nearly 310,000 views within 24 hours.

While the moment was obviously unintentional, fans have taken it in stride, showing tons of love for the character—and even more love for the team member inside that heavy costume, who definitely deserves props for trying to keep things magical until gravity had other plans.

The Power of Previews

This little mishap happened during technical rehearsals and soft previews at Epic Universe, giving guests an early peek at the immersive new worlds Universal Orlando is bringing to life. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is one of the major lands, modeled after the lands already open in Japan and California, but this Orlando version is shaping up to be the most ambitious of them all.

Guests entering the land will get to step through Peach’s Castle and into a living, breathing Mario-level world—complete with interactive blocks, power-up bands, attractions, themed food, and yes, meet-and-greets with iconic characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad.

Toad’s appearance is part of the excitement. He’s been seen waving to fans, dancing, posing for selfies, and now…well…falling. But it’s all part of the chaos and charm of getting a first look.

Is Toad Okay?

The big question on everyone’s mind after the video surfaced was whether the performer inside the costume was okay. According to follow-up posts, the fall did indeed result in an injury. One commenter shared that the team member was hurt, though no official details have been released by Universal.

Another user noted that this appears to be the first time in any of the three SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (Japan, California, and now Orlando) that Toad has taken a fall like this. That stat may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it adds to the weird novelty of the moment for longtime Nintendo fans who never expected “Fallen Toad” to trend.

It also shows just how challenging these character interactions can be. Between the heavy costumes, excited crowds, and unpredictable Florida heat, it’s no small feat keeping things smooth out there.

Fans Are Already Obsessed

Despite the stumble, the buzz around the character meet-and-greets has only grown. Toad’s accidental pratfall has only made fans more eager to meet him—assuming he’s back on his feet for opening day.

Universal hasn’t issued a statement on the incident, and it’s unclear whether any changes will be made to the costume or the meet-and-greet setup moving forward. But if nothing else, this has definitely raised awareness that Toad is part of the Epic Universe character lineup—and fans are loving it.

A Rare Character Meet in a Brand-New Park

What makes this even more exciting is how rare it is to see Toad in a meet-and-greet setting. While Mario and Luigi are more commonly featured, Toad hasn’t been quite as accessible at the California or Japan parks. That makes his inclusion at Epic Universe all the more special—fall or not.

It’s a limited-time opportunity to catch the early versions of these character experiences before the official grand opening. And let’s be real: who wouldn’t want a photo with the iconically round mushroom who just survived one of the most viral wipeouts in theme park history?