Is Epic Universe’s New Character the Key to Duffy’s Future at Disney?

With Epic Universe’s grand opening on the horizon, Universal has started easing up on its policies on photos and video, offering a fresh look at the highly anticipated park’s upcoming features.

Today, the media previews have officially started, giving fans an exciting glimpse into the new attractions, experiences, and new characters, including one that’s been stealing the spotlight: Captain Cacao.

Meet Captain Cacao: A Sweet New Addition to Epic Universe

One of the major highlights is a new character named Captain Cacao, who is exclusive to the park. While he’s currently only available in merchandise, fans have already started comparing him to a beloved Disney character: Duffy the Disney Bear.

Captain Cacao is described as “a chocolate bear who is Maya the Explorer’s navigator. Together, they are constantly scouring the cosmos for new candies and confections to share with Celestial Park.“

This space-themed area is the heart of Epic Universe and the gateway to all the portals within the park. It offers guests a place to reconnect with nature, celebrate creativity, and leave their artistic mark.

So far, social media’s early reaction has been positive. Captain Cacao’s cuteness enchants fans, and he’s hitting the sweet spot regarding merchandising potential. Universal is ready to make this new character a fan favorite.

captain cacao i love you with all of my heart 💙 pic.twitter.com/CvvYQbcwNn — erin ˖°❀⋆. (@wouldbeheroinee) March 22, 2025

A Familiar Story

Now, let’s talk about Duffy the Disney Bear, a name Disney fans will surely recognize. Duffy debuted at Downtown Disney Orlando (now Disney Springs) in 2002.

Even though he wasn’t as popular in the U.S., he captivated the Asian audience and made his way to Tokyo Disneyland, where he quickly became an icon. To this day, he remains extremely popular in Japan and Shanghai, with Disney even adding six friends to the group through the years.

Duffy also arrived at parks like EPCOT and Disney California Adventure, where he became part of meet-and-greet experiences starting in 2010. However, due to low attendance, Duffy retired from the U.S. parks in 2014.

Could Captain Cacao Become the Next Big Theme Park Icon?

Though it’s early to predict, Captain Cacao has a unique opportunity to capture the hearts of American theme park guests. The exciting new storylines and the growing interest in character-based collectibles could set the stage for Captain Cacao’s success.

Social media buzz indicates that fans are intrigued, and there’s been no negative criticism so far, only curiosity. There’s a real chance that Captain Cacao will fill a niche similar to today’s audience, which Duffy once tried to fill.

Duffy’s Return: Could Disney Be Ramping Up for a Bigger Comeback?

Meanwhile, Duffy the Disney Bear is making a modest comeback at Disney parks, though it’s far from a complete revival. Recently, Disney fans have spotted Duffy at events like Jollywood Nights, where he continues to draw crowds and long lines for meet-and-greets.

In a more surprising twist, Duffy is appearing for a more extended season at Disneyland for the park’s 70th anniversary. The new Celebrate Happy Cavalcade features Duffy and Shelly May, and it’s been a hit with fans, who have been eagerly sharing sightings on social media.

Another point of excitement has been the revival of Duffy merchandise. Though it is hard to find in the U.S., Duffy items have appeared at Downtown Disney in California, with user reports that the merchandise is flying off the shelves, leaving people wondering if Disney will restock items soon.

The timing seems interesting, with Disney reintroducing Duffy now that Universal has debuted its own lovable bear character. However, Disney has yet to fully bring Duffy back to Walt Disney World in Orlando, where Universal, its direct competitor, is located. Given the resurgence of Duffy merchandise at Disneyland, we’re optimistic that Disney might finally consider bringing him back to the East Coast.

What do you think about Captain Cacao? We’d love to hear your thoughts!