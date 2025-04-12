Long-Neglected Disney Hotel To Be Reimagined at Last

After years of mounting criticism and some of the lowest guest scores in the company’s hotel portfolio, Disney has confirmed that Sequoia Lodge—the once-charming but long-ailing resort at Disneyland Paris—will finally undergo a full renovation starting in 2026.

The move is the latest in a series of upgrades across the resort’s hotels, aimed at raising standards that have long lagged behind Disney’s global benchmarks. The resort’s overbuilt hotel inventory—originally launched in 1992 alongside the park—has become both a logistical and reputational challenge, one Disney now seems fully committed to correcting.

A Lodge in Need of Love

Located on the banks of Lake Disney and surrounded by pine and sequoia trees, Sequoia Lodge was designed to channel the feel of America’s grand national park lodges. Themed with natural wood, stone fireplaces, and cozy cabin elements, the hotel always had the bones of something great. Yet in recent years, guests have reported a stark disconnect between theme and upkeep.

Online reviews have documented a pattern of maintenance issues, aging rooms, and poor cleanliness. Reddit threads have described “smelly, dirty rooms” and furnishings well past their prime. One user even recounted how their clothes absorbed the odor of the room: “My mum gagged when she opened my suitcase after I had stayed there.” With a Yelp rating of just 2.9, it’s currently the worst-reviewed Disney hotel in the world.

Despite its idyllic setting and beloved theming, Sequoia Lodge has clearly fallen behind. But that may be about to change.

What the Refurbishment Will Bring

Disney announced that beginning in 2026, Sequoia Lodge will undergo a phased refurbishment—meaning it will remain open as updates are carried out gradually across its 1,010 rooms and common areas. The design direction is clear: preserve the rustic charm, introduce more brightness and modern comfort, and deepen the connection to Disney’s broader forest storytelling.

Beyond its long-standing Bambi influence, the renovated hotel will now incorporate a wider variety of woodland characters, including more recent additions to the Disney canon. These elements will appear subtly throughout the redesigned rooms and public spaces, offering a refreshed yet familiar environment.

Importantly, Disney also emphasized sustainability. Construction materials and methods will be selected to minimize environmental impact, aligning with broader company goals around eco-conscious development.

The announcement follows successful hotel reimaginings elsewhere in the resort. Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel reopened in 2021 with sleek new superhero styling and interactive displays, while the newly revamped Disneyland Hotel debuted in 2024 with a princess-inspired luxury overlay. Both upgrades were well-received and have significantly raised the bar for hotel experiences at Disneyland Paris.

Now, the question becomes whether Sequoia Lodge—long seen as a favorite in concept but not in practice—can finally live up to its potential. The promise of change has been met with cautious optimism from fans who once loved the property but haven’t returned in years.

If Disney gets it right, Sequoia Lodge could shift from a cautionary tale to a comeback story. But it has some serious ground to make up—and the clock starts ticking in 2026.