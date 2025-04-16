Johnny Depp Accused of Stalking Amber Heard in Spain

Johnny Depp is facing backlash after taking on multiple projects in Spain, where his ex-wife Amber Heard moved after their contentious 2022 defamation trial.

In 2022, Depp and Heard went to trial in Virginia after the Pirates of the Caribbean star accused the Aquaman (2018) actress of negatively impacting his career with a 2018 Op-Ed in The Washington Post. Although Heard didn’t mention Depp in the article, she identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Depp had previously sued The U.K. Sun for labeling him a “wife-beater” and lost. A magistrate judge found that the “great majority of alleged assaults of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been proved to the civil standard.”

However, the Virginia jury found Heard liable in all three of Depp’s defamation claims and ordered her to pay her ex-husband $15 million in damages. Depp was also found liable for one of Heard’s three counterclaims of defamation and ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million.

In the years since the trial, Amber Heard has led a quiet life with her child in Madrid, Spain. She is currently expecting her second baby. The online vitriol towards the actress has lessened in the last few years, with many feminist organizations and victim advocates defending her in the wake of the verdict, particularly dispelling the myth of mutual abuse. Still, any post that mentions Heard is destined to draw hate-filled comments and personal attacks.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, hasn’t strayed from the public eye. He’s toured with Jeff Beck and his own band, The Hollywood Vampires. He directed Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness (2024) and starred in multiple films, including the upcoming Day Drinker (2026). The Edward Scissorhands (1990) actor is also the face of a Dior men’s fragrance, appearing in multiple ad campaigns.

It was Depp’s most recent shoot with Dior in Spain that drew backlash from people online. After TMZ posted about Depp’s European shoot earlier this month, some social media users accused Depp of purposely taking work in Spain to “stalk” Amber Heard. On X (formerly Twitter), @drugproblem wrote:

Is this not creepy that he’s going out of his way to book jobs in Spain where he knows Amber Heard moved to escape him? This is the 4th or 5th job he’s purposely taken in Spain to stalk her this year Dior previously shot his campaigns in Utah, now suddenly they’re filming in Spain? He also went out of his way to shoot an Italian movie in Madrid earlier this year, and booked several TV appearances in the area. This is literal stalker behavior

The post amassed nearly 50,000 likes and sparked outrage among other X users. “This is how abusers continue their abuse when their victims leaves,” @BamsWasTaken replied. “I don’t know how people can sit here and still call him the victim.”

“I’m sayinggg, he’s legitimately stalking her at this point,” @_cielciel agreed.

@lovingheard ridiculed Depp fans for claiming the actor doesn’t have a say in where his projects shoot:

For drastically different gigs. Like the “he doesn’t have a say” was believable 4 projects in Spain ago.

Still, some Depp supporters argued that his presence in Spain had nothing to do with Heard.

“Wait so he can never go to Spain again because she live there?” @JaylinDailey asked.

“This is stupid,” @uruwick1414 replied. “It’s clear yall obsessed with this guy. He’s doing a job and Spain is a whole ass country.”

This is stupid. It's clear yall obsessed with this guy.

Johnny Depp hasn’t publicly acknowledged the proximity of his current shoot locations to Amber Heard’s Madrid home, and Heard hasn’t spoken publicly about her ex-husband’s presence in Spain.

