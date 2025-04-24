I Visit Disney World Every Month—Here’s Why That Might All Come to an End in 2026

I go to Disney World every chance I get. It’s my happy place, my escape, and honestly, one of my favorite places to be, but something different could be on the horizon for 2026.

And it all comes down to the rising cost of magic.

Disney recently released their 2026 ticket prices, and while there’s no change yet to 2025 rates, the new numbers for next year paint a clear picture: this isn’t slowing down. Park ticket prices for January through October 2026 have gone up across the board—Magic Kingdom is hitting $199 for a single day, and Hollywood Studios isn’t far behind. Even Animal Kingdom, usually the most affordable, saw its prices jump to a new high. While there are a few instances when the prices for tickets decreases, the overall expectation is that this will raise prices by around 4-5% next year.

But here’s what really has other Disney fans thinking about —Annual Passes. So far, Disney hasn’t said anything about 2026 AP pricing, but if we follow the trend, another price hike seems almost inevitable.

Since Disney resumed Annual Pass sales, they’ve crept up in price year after year. Right now, the Incredi-Pass—the only pass available to non-Florida residents—is $1,549 plus tax. It includes access to all four parks with no blockout dates, but if Disney bumps that price up by just 5%, we’re talking about a pass that could easily cost more than $1,625 in 2026. For Florida residents, even the most affordable option—the Pixie Dust Pass—is currently $469 plus tax. With a 5% increase, it’ll likely cross the $500 threshold.

Sure, current passholders do get a discount for renewing, but that discount only softens the blow. It doesn’t reverse the trend.

And here’s the thing—it’s not just about the base price anymore. Disney’s “Kohl’s model” of jacking up sticker prices and then using discounts to drive traffic works for the average tourist pricing out a once-in-a-decade trip. But for regulars they can start to add up.

Let’s be honest: parking is included with an AP. There are some decent resort, merch, and dining discounts. But if those savings are increasingly offset by higher upfront costs, at what point does it stop making sense? When an Incredi-Pass starts creeping toward $1,700 and Lightning Lane access remains a separate, pricey add-on, there are going to be some who question if the value is worth it.

And now, with Epic Universe opening in 2025 just down the road, Universal is throwing serious competition into the mix. A brand-new park with fresh attractions, immersive lands, and ticket bundles that feel (at least for now) like more bang for your buck. Even as a die-hard Disney fan, that’s hard to ignore.

So where does that leave us?

Well, Disney hasn’t officially touched AP prices—yet. But based on their current trajectory, the writing’s kind of on the wall. If these price bumps continue and we hit a ceiling, it’s going to force a lot of fans to start reevaluating.

Many Annual Passholders won’t mind a slight price increase, but when it occurs year over year, things can hit a tipping point.

Could that point come in 2026? If the numbers keep rising and perks don’t, maybe.