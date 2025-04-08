Driver Crashes Into Disney World Resort Bus With Guests On-Board

Walt Disney World is often described as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” where families escape reality for a few days of enchantment, excitement, and unforgettable memories. But even at Disney, the real world has a funny way of sneaking in. That was certainly the case this week when an Uber vehicle collided with a Disney World bus on property, shaking up what should have been a typical transit to EPCOT.

The scene unfolded right on Disney property, with TikTok user @friendlikemelodyy capturing the aftermath of the crash and sharing her experience online. Her video, which quickly made the rounds on Disney fan pages and TikTok’s Disney-loving corner known as #disneytiktok, showed the damaged Uber, the halted Disney transportation bus, and guests being helped off both vehicles. While the situation could’ve been much worse, the TikToker confirmed in her caption that no one was hurt—just shaken up.

That didn’t stop the incident from being one of the more surreal things to happen during her vacation. “This was definitely one of the craziest things I’ve witnessed on property,” she wrote. And that says a lot, considering how unpredictable a day at Disney World can already be with everything from attraction breakdowns to unexpected character pop-ups.

According to the video’s description, another Disney bus came to the scene shortly after and “rescued” the stranded guests from both the Uber and the Disney bus. It was a moment of order restored, and a testament to how quickly Disney Cast Members jump into action to keep things moving—even when literal traffic jams threaten the magic.

Disney World guests traveling to Disney parks may experience lots of traffic, especially around the major transportation hubs like the EPCOT entrance. With thousands of vehicles—including Ubers, Lyfts, Minnie Vans, resort shuttles, and guest cars—entering and exiting the parks daily, these kinds of minor accidents, while rare, are not unheard of.

The truth is that Disney’s transportation system is a finely-tuned machine operating on a massive scale. The resort moves thousands of people every single hour, via buses, boats, monorails, and the Disney Skyliner. An incident like this—even if it ends up being a small blip—has a ripple effect, potentially delaying guests and even causing stress that lingers throughout the day.

For guests who rely on Uber or Lyft to get around Disney World, this might feel like a cautionary tale. Rideshare services have become increasingly popular with parkgoers, especially since Disney’s own Minnie Van service can sometimes be a pricier option. But with that convenience comes the challenge of navigating roads that are constantly packed and filled with pedestrians, buses, and bikes.

The good news here is that nobody was hurt, and the Disney bus team sprang into action to make sure all guests were safely relocated. But the TikTok sparked a conversation in the comments section that feels worth revisiting: should Disney do more to separate rideshare vehicles from the rest of their transportation fleet? Many suggested designated rideshare-only lanes or clearer signage for Uber and Lyft drivers, who may not be as familiar with the twists and turns of Disney’s sprawling roadways.

Others pointed out that it’s not the first time something like this has happened. In fact, back in previous years, there have been minor incidents involving guest vehicles, buses, and even accidents in the parking lots during rope drop or post-fireworks traffic surges. It’s not a widespread issue, but it’s something that tends to catch fire on social media whenever it does happen, probably because it’s so jarring to witness something so “normal” like a car accident in a place that’s supposed to feel entirely removed from the real world.

Another interesting takeaway? The way Disney guests reacted. In true Disney fashion, the guests on the bus didn’t panic, and most seemed to be more in awe of what was happening than anything else. That sense of wonder and composure speaks volumes to the environment Disney has cultivated. Even in a traffic accident, people are still snapping videos, offering to help each other, and waiting patiently for the next chapter of their vacation to continue.

This incident may not have been prominent, but it reminds anyone visiting Walt Disney World that even the most magical places have moments of real-world chaos. It’s always smart to keep safety in mind, whether you’re driving, walking, or catching a ride to the parks.

So if you’re heading to EPCOT anytime soon, don’t let this story stress you out—but do take it as a sign to stay alert and keep a little extra patience in your back pocket. After all, Disney World may run like a dream most of the time, but sometimes, reality has a way of crashing in—literally.