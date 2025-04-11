Disney’s Magic Kingdom Under Watch Order Due to Potentially Dangerous Conditions

A new weather advisory is now in effect for Walt Disney World.

Even at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” the real world can seep in, with a new weather advisory now in effect for certain areas in Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort is now under a red flag warning for fire conditions. The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida, issued the warning earlier today, which extends to Orange and Osceola counties. In these counties, travelers will find not only Walt Disney World but also the Universal Orlando Resort.

A red flag warning essentially means that conditions for a potential critical fire are present and are now being watched. Low humidity and stronger winds lead to warnings like this.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 85 degrees today, with a low of 59. Wind speeds are predicted to pick up, reaching between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Red flag warnings are not all that unusual for Florida and, in turn, Walt Disney World, with the resort undergoing several in the last few months. While safe for now, guests should pay attention to local weather forecasts to stay as up-to-date as possible as they explore Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

This red flag warning lasts from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025. Volusia, Seminole, Brevard, and Lake counties are also affected by the new warning.

Guests can still enjoy their day at the parks, with most, if not all, rides and attractions open for now. With the weather warming up, water rides like Kali River Rapids and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will see an uptick in popularity. Kali River Rapids recently reopened from its seasonal refurbishment, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure being one of the newest attractions to open at Disney World.

