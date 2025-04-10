Universal Reopens Dining Reservations at Its New Luxury Hotel—But They’re Filling Up Fast

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort this spring or summer, there’s some exciting news that foodies and theme park fans alike will want to jump on: dining reservations are now available once again for Flora Taverna and Bar Helios, two of the signature dining experiences at the new Helios Grand Hotel. This luxurious resort, which is directly connected to the highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park, is already making waves—and it hasn’t even officially opened yet.

Previously, a limited number of reservations were quietly released, but they vanished in no time. Now, with the buzz continuing to build around Epic Universe’s 2025 debut, Universal has reopened reservations for both on-site restaurants, giving eager guests another shot at grabbing a table before the hotel fully opens its doors.

A Mediterranean Feast at Flora Taverna

Let’s start with Flora Taverna, the main dining venue located in the heart of the Helios Grand Hotel lobby. Described as an airy, Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Flora Taverna offers a menu that blends comfort with culinary craftsmanship. Picture fresh seafood, sizzling grilled meats, vibrant salads, and plenty of warm, rustic flavors. From the open pizza oven and gyros station to the fresh-baked bread and savory breakfast buffet, it’s a place designed to appeal to both casual guests and food connoisseurs.

Flora Taverna serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with hours starting at 7:00 AM for early risers looking to fuel up before hitting the park. The final dining service ends at 10:00 PM, with the bar offering light bites and drinks until 11:00 PM. And here’s a bonus: the restaurant provides sweeping views of Epic Universe while you dine, so there’s no need to rush your meal—you’ll want to soak it all in.

The first day guests can dine at Flora Taverna is April 17, 2025, which lines up with the hotel’s early preview period.

Rooftop Relaxation at Bar Helios

If a more elevated experience is your vibe—literally—Bar Helios is where you’ll want to be. Situated on the rooftop of the Helios Grand Hotel, this upscale lounge boasts 360-degree views and a chic atmosphere that blends laid-back luxury with bold flavors.

Bar Helios isn’t just about cocktails (though the drink menu is impressive); it’s also serving up some truly creative small plates. Think scallop crudo, charred octopus with salsa verde, and crispy herb potatoes. Tapas-style plates, sliders, and salads round out a menu that’s perfect for sharing—or keeping all to yourself.

Food is served from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, while the bar keeps the drinks flowing until midnight during the week and 1:00 AM on Fridays and Saturdays. The first night to snag a reservation here? April 16, 2025—one day before Flora Taverna opens.

Why These Reservations Matter

While Universal hasn’t officially launched Epic Universe yet, the opening of dining reservations at these two signature restaurants is a clear signal that things are ramping up fast. The Helios Grand Hotel is poised to be the crown jewel of Universal’s resort offerings, and both Flora Taverna and Bar Helios will serve as culinary ambassadors for what the resort aims to deliver: elevated, immersive experiences that go beyond the park gates.

Guests staying at the Helios Grand Hotel will have access to exclusive perks like early park admission to Epic Universe, private entrance access, complimentary transportation throughout the resort, and even in-park merchandise delivery. So, if you’re one of the lucky early guests staying there—or just visiting for the day—having a table at one of these restaurants is a perfect way to make the most of your Universal trip.

How to Book

Reservations can be made through Universal Orlando Resort’s official website. And if you’re thinking of waiting until your trip begins, don’t. These are two of the most talked-about restaurants in Orlando right now, and the early previews are expected to book up quickly.

Whether you’re planning a quiet brunch with friends, a romantic rooftop dinner, or just want to check out what Universal’s newest resort has to offer, Flora Taverna and Bar Helios are shaping up to be must-visit destinations. With their unique menus, stylish atmospheres, and unbeatable proximity to Epic Universe, they’re more than just hotel restaurants—they’re an experience all their own.

So, are you ready to secure your table and get a taste of what’s coming to Epic Universe? Just don’t wait too long—these reservations won’t last forever.