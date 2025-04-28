Disneyland Area Hits Capacity, Guests Trapped in Long Line and Turned Away

On Sunday, Disneyland Resort’s Mickey & Friends Parking Structure hit capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 closures.

The Mickey & Friends Parking Structure is the main parking garage for guests visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. But Disneyland Resort also offers another parking garage, the Pixar Pals Parking Structure, and the Toy Story Parking Area, which is down the road but offers a complimentary shuttle to the Southern California Disney parks. Guests can take a free parking tram or walk from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals Parking Structures.

According to reports obtained by WDWNT, the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure hit capacity on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Some guests said they were directed to the Toy Story Parking Area, but others were stuck in a long line for Mickey & Friends. Two lines of cars reportedly went “all the way back to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on the Disneyland Drive side and back to the Freeway exit on the Interstate 5 side.”

It’s unclear how long it took the guests stuck in line for Mickey & Friends to reverse course and find a parking spot in the Pixar Pals Parking Structure or the Toy Story Parking Area. As of this article’s publication on Monday, April 28, Mickey & Friends had not hit capacity.

Parking at Disneyland Resort costs $35 per car or motorcycle, $40 per oversized vehicle, motor home, or tractor without a trailer (only at the Toy Story Parking Area), and $45 per bus or tractor with an extended trailer (only at the Toy Story Parking Area). Preferred parking is available for $55 per vehicle but is subject to availability.

Disneyland Resort opens its parking areas an hour before Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park open. Guests are encouraged to arrive before the theme parks open to secure their ideal parking spot.

