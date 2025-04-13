One of Disney’s Highest Budget Theme Park Restaurants Indefinitely Cuts Lunch for All Tourists

Space 220, the immersive, out-of-this-world dining destination at EPCOT, is making some major adjustments — and it might not just be about a lobby floor. Starting this week, the highly themed restaurant has suspended lunch service and will only offer dinner for the foreseeable future.

What’s Going On With Space 220?

According to a Guest Relations Cast Member, the popular space-themed eatery is undergoing lobby refurbishments, which are impacting operating hours. For now, the restaurant is only opening at 4 p.m. and will offer dinner service exclusively. Walk-up reservations are currently unavailable, and Disney has not announced when the lunch service will resume or when the refurbishments will be completed.

Interestingly, the Walt Disney World website still shows lunch and dinner hours through the end of the month, leading to confusion for some guests trying to book.

Space 220 first opened its airlock doors on September 20, 2021, offering guests a truly unique dining experience. Located adjacent to Mission: SPACE, the restaurant transports diners aboard a space elevator to a futuristic space station high above Earth. Once docked, guests enjoy their meal with sweeping views of the cosmos, including floating astronauts, orbiting satellites, and more.

Is the $55 Lunch Price Tag Too High?

Although the current closure is officially due to refurbishment, many guests have quietly questioned whether the decision may also be tied to the high cost of lunch at Space 220. The lunch menu is a prix fixe two-course meal priced at $55 per adult (and $29 per child).

While the food is solid and the setting is undoubtedly impressive, some visitors find it difficult to justify the cost for a mid-day meal — especially when considering that dinner starts at $79 per adult.

For a typical family of four, lunch at Space 220 can easily exceed $200 — before drinks, tips, or extras. And while the immersive space visuals are undeniably fun, many guests are left wondering: Is it really worth it for lunch?

Dining inside Walt Disney World is known to come with a premium, but when lunch starts hitting fine-dining prices, it becomes harder to balance the “magic” with the reality of family budgets. Some guests have noted on social media that they’re increasingly skipping expensive meals in favor of snacks, quick service, or splitting entrees — a trend Disney may be watching closely.

Disney Dining Prices Are Reaching New Heights

The changes at Space 220 come at a time when the broader conversation around Disney dining prices is heating up. Over the past few years, food and beverage costs across Walt Disney World have steadily climbed — with even classic items like Mickey Pretzels and churros seeing noticeable price increases.

From $14 cocktails to $30 character breakfast buffets, it’s becoming harder for many families to enjoy dining at Disney without a serious impact on their vacation budget. And while guests expect to pay more for premium experiences, the threshold of what’s “worth it” seems to be shifting.

Some fans have voiced frustration online, saying that Disney’s once-magical mealtime moments now come with a side of sticker shock. Others argue that dining at themed restaurants like Space 220 still offers solid value when compared to signature dining locations like Cinderella’s Royal Table or Be Our Guest.

What’s Next for Space 220?

While there’s no confirmed reopening date for lunch at Space 220, the restaurant remains a bucket list location for many Disney fans. Reservations for dinner are still available through the My Disney Experience app and often book up quickly — so if you’re hoping to dine among the stars, it’s best to plan ahead.

As Disney continues to fine-tune its dining experiences across the resort, we’ll be keeping a close eye on whether pricing adjustments or operational changes like this one become more common.

Until then, Space 220 fans will have to wait a little longer for their lunch-time lift-off.