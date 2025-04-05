Disney World vs. Epic Universe – Which One Will Break the Bank?

Take a look as we explore the price differences between the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal’s newest theme park.

There’s no denying that a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” can be an unforgettable experience, with Walt Disney World being home to dozens of world-class rides and attractions. However, there’s also no denying just how expensive a trip to Walt Disney World can be, with a week-long vacation for the average family of four easily surpassing several thousand dollars.

There are a few key strategies guests can utilize to save money on their Disney World trip, but prices have steadily risen over the last decade. Unfortunately, this trend is expected to continue, but make no mistake: high prices are not exclusive to Disney’s theme parks.

Universal Orlando Resort has been around for decades and serves as one of Florida’s tentpole vacation destinations alongside Walt Disney World. A trip here can also quickly stack up, with many likely looking to visit Epic Universe.

Cost of Epic Universe Vs. Disney World

There are a lot of things to factor in when saving for your next trip to other Walt Disney World or Universal Studios, but park tickets take up a considerable chunk of the budget. The prices for both theme park resorts have steadily risen over the last few years, with a single-day now racing close to $200 per person.

Below are the prices for a single day at the Walt Disney World Resort on April 30, 2025:

Magic Kingdom – $174

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – $169

EPCOT – $159

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – $149

Unsurprisingly, Magic Kingdom is the most expensive theme park at Walt Disney World, followed by Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. Coming in last place is Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which consistently ranks as the cheapest theme park at Walt Disney World, though this is not to say there’s not just as much fun or adventure to be had there.

The primary reason that Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are more expensive is that the two theme parks feature the largest selection of rides and attractions. At Magic Kingdom, classic dark rides abound, including Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight. There are also several iconic roller coasters here, such as Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can enjoy exhilarating thrill rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, though the park’s biggest draws are Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Both of these immersive lands feature several attractions, some of which are the most popular, not just at Disney’s Hollywood Studios but at Walt Disney World itself.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has consistently ranked as one of Disney’s best-reviewed and most popular attractions since it opened, taking guests on their very own Star Wars adventure alongside Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren.

Toy Story Land has its own roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, which gives Space Mountain, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Expedition Everest a run for their money.

Epic Universe Vs. Disney – What’s More Expensive?

A single-day Epic Universe ticket reflects Walt Disney World’s pricing structure, starting at $174 and rising based on the dates. For most of the summer, a single-day Epic Universe ticket will cost $179 per person. This price falls to $159 in November and rises to $199 in December.

These prices put Epic Universe in the same category as Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom, something that should not come as a surprise considering how many new rides, attractions, and other experiences will be featured on the park’s opening day.

Poised to take over the theme park community, Epic Universe is a very special moment in time for the industry as a whole and will likely become one of the country’s must-do vacation spots for years to come. Filled with new roller coasters, thrilling dark rides, immersive experiences, and a plethora of places to grab a bite to eat, Epic Universe seeks to expand upon Universal’s already impressive offerings at its Florida resort.

One of the most anticipated new rides at Epic Universe is Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experience. Inspired by Universal’s collection of classic monsters, Monsters Unchained takes guests on a daring journey through a horror-filled castle. The ride is said to be one of the most impressive dark rides ever built and will feature multiple life-like animatronics.

Other new attractions at Epic Universe include Battle at the Ministry, another new Harry Potter-inspired ride, Stardust Racers, a dueling roller coaster, and several new Super Mario-themed experiences.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe and/or Walt Disney World this summer?