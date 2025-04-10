Disney Guests Stunned as Woman Admits to Punching a Child in Theme Park

A trip to the Disneyland Resort is supposed to be a magical experience, where visitors can create memories that will last a lifetime. Walt’s original theme park is something special that you just can’t get at any other theme park, even other Disney parks. There are so many incredible attractions, mouthwatering meals, and fun character interactions that it seems impossible to have a bad time while you are there.

However, as fun as a visit to Disneyland is, things can always go wrong — rides can break down, lines can get long, must-have merchandise can sell out, and, of course, interacting with other guests can go awry.

Recently, guests visiting Disney California Adventure Park were shocked to see two women screaming at each other as they walked through the theme park. At least one of the women — who is wearing a maroon shirt — had visited the park to enjoy the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, as evidenced by the lanyard hanging around her neck.

The woman is being followed by another woman wearing a white sweatshirt, who accused the first woman of punching her daughter. A teen girl is also walking with them and is the child saying that she has been punched.

At first, the woman in the maroon shirt says that she did not punch the young teenage girl. However, she then says that she did not know that the girl was a child, which led everyone to shout that she had just admitted to punching the girl.

Unfortunately, we do not know what happened before this event, but based on what the woman in the maroon said, it does appear that she hit the teenage girl. We do not know where the alleged assault took place or why the woman put her hands on the young girl. The woman also said that the punch was an accident, but was then questioned on how you “accidentally” punch someone.

We do not know what happened to either party after the video cuts. We do not know if the police or Disney security guards were called to the scene. Furthermore, we do not know if any arrests were made, if charges were filed, or if the woman accused of assault was escorted off Disney property.

The women were walking towards the theme park exit, so it is possible that one or both of the women left after the altercation.

Sadly, fights are becoming more and more common at Disney theme parks. Some people blame it on the easy access to way too much alcohol, while others blame it on the stress of a Disney vacation — mainly to do with the soaring costs.

If you witness an altercation at Disney, do not put yourself in danger by getting involved. Find the nearest Disney cast member, Disney security guard, or police officer and inform them of what is going on.

Have you ever witnessed a fight while at a Disney theme park? What happened? Did Disney security have to intervene? Share your story with us in the comments!