Disney Erases Walt From Company Name After Over a Century

Some Disney Parks fans are upset after Disneyland Paris Resort removed Walt Disney‘s name from a “Disney Studios” sign in concept art for the World Premiere area of Disney Adventure World. Disneyland Paris’s second theme park, Walt Disney Studios Park, will reopen in 2026 under the Disney Adventure World name–one that also erases Walt.

Last year, Disney Imagineering revealed plans to reimagine the second European Disney park from Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World. Much like the transformation at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios in recent years, this shift will see the park focusing on popular intellectual properties (IPs) and franchises rather than a backstage look at movie-making.

Disney Adventure World will feature a family-friendly attraction inspired by Pixar’s Up (2009) and the highly anticipated World of Frozen land. Of course, existing parts of Walt Disney Studios Park, including Avengers Campus and the World of Pixar, will remain.

Although Disney Adventure World will officially debut in 2026, Disneyland Paris Resort guests can get their first taste of the reimagined theme park next month. World Premiere, the all-new park entrance, will open on May 15, 2025.

X (formerly known as Twitter) account @pixiedust_be recently shared some concept art for the World Premiere area and pointed out that a sign reads “The Disney Studios” instead of “Walt Disney Studios.” The Disney Parks fan reportedly asked Imagineer Michel den Dulk why the company founder wasn’t included on the sign, but he “had no answer.”

On the World Premiere concept art, it says “The Disney Studios” instead of “The WALT Disney Studios,” the official name of the Burbank lot. Imagineer Michel den Dulk had no answer when I asked why. What do you think — should “WALT” be included?

Many Disney Parks fans were outraged that Imagineers would erase the man behind Mickey Mouse from the new park entrance, especially when the park’s new name also erases his legacy. @DLPWelcome wrote:

The park entrance should be called “Walt Disney Studios” and not “Front Lot”. It would be a reference to the park’s past, and would give all the logic to the facade/skyline that the park offers as you arrive and enter. And no need to change the name on the water tower.

@KristofDesmet7 agreed:

Yes the only resort that uses the name walt is now walt disney world ,so underused.

Still, others didn’t have a problem with Walt’s erasure. @couldbebrillig celebrated it:

No. The romanticization of Walt Disney has to end. He was a homophobic republican who was against unions and tried to squash them many times. And he wasn’t a nice person overall.

Whether Imagineers will add Walt’s name to the Disney Studios sign remains a mystery until the World Premiere area officially opens on May 15.

Should Imagineers add Walt’s name to the Disney Studios sign? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.