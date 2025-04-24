Disney Covers up Bullet Holes at Magic Kingdom in Latest Update

Disney has covered up a few spots inside its Magic Kingdom theme park.

Related: I Visit Disney World Every Month—Here’s Why That Might All Come to an End in 2026

Though Walt Disney World remains one of the world’s most cherished and popular vacation destinations, guests can always expect to see something new each time they visit. This is especially true in 2025, with The Walt Disney Company reassessing all four of its Florida theme parks in exciting and unexpected ways.

In recent years, guests have seen a multitude of changes come to the Magic Kingdom, which now sports two new attractions and several new locations to discover. However, the park’s latest update sees Disney remove some of the park’s more “violent” imagery.

Disney Covers Up Bullet Holes in Magic Kingdom

Related: Universal Studios Suffers Drop In Attendance, Revenue Ahead of Epic Universe

Per WDWNT, Disney has patched up the faux bullet holes that were previously found on the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) kiosk in Frontierland. Before this most recent update, each side of the kiosk, which is designed to look like a tower, featured small openings intended to represent bullet holes. Holes like these can still be seen over at Tom Sawyer’s Island, but they have since been patched up here on the other side of the river.

This seems to be another example of Disney attempting to step away from some of the more problematic and violent imagery seen inside its theme parks, with the company also recently making some changes to Disneyland’s version of Haunted Mansion.

These changes follow the closure and retheming of the original Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. Just as the name suggests, guests could at one point stop by and take aim at an array of targets at this opening-day Magic Kingdom attraction. While initially requiring guests to pay to play, the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade was eventually made free, making it a hidden gem inside Walt Disney World for those looking to stretch their dollar.

The arcade closed permanently in 2024, with Disney announcing that a new DVC member lounge would take over the space. Now called McKim’s Mile House, this new lounge welcomes DVC members in, offering them seating, air conditioning, and free refreshments.

The changes to the faux bullet holes also align with Disney’s plans to retheme other parts of Magic Kingdom, something that has sparked controversy among fans. Last year, Disney World announced that it would soon begin work on a brand-new area inside Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland based on Pixar’s Cars franchise, allowing riders to hop into an off-roading vehicle of their choice for a thrilling and scenic tour.

While Disney has not shared much information about the attraction, the ride is expected to look and feel similar to Disneyland’s Radiator Springs Racers. Magic Kingdom’s new Cars expansion means both the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will have to close, which is why the project has proven to be so divisive.

Are you planning a trip to Walt Disney World this year?