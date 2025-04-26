Disney Closes Multiple Classic Attractions, Guests Left With Limited Options

Over a dozen attractions will be closed at Disneyland over the next few weeks.

While Walt Disney World may be larger and attract more guests per year, for many, the original Disneyland Resort is the most magical of all the Disney theme park resorts. Filled with classic rides and attractions, unique locations, and exclusive experiences, it’s no wonder why Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Sure, Disney’s California resort has changed over the years, but the charm has remained exactly the same.

While Disneyland does feature a ton of cool areas to explore, it’s the rides and attractions that make the resort truly feel special and exciting. Disneyland does have rides that can be found at other parks, like Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain, but others, such as Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Incredicoaster, are exclusive.

Unfortunately, Disneyland is not immune to ride closures and refurbishments, with the resort actually shutting down several key attractions ahead of the busy summer season.

Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary in May, but the resort will have substantially less to do in the coming weeks as multiple attractions close for refurbishment.

Starting with some classic rides, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Enchanted Tiki Room, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Soarin’ Around the World, and Mad Tea Party will all close in April or May. Other attractions that are closing include King Arthur Carousel, Chip ‘n Dale’s Gadget Coaster, Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome, Fantasmic!, and Sorcerer’s Workshop.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant: April 22-23

Mad Tea Party: May 5-6

King Arthur Carousel: May 7-8

Enchanted Tiki Room: April 28-TBD

Matterhorn Bobsleds: May 5-TBD

Sorcerer’s Workshop: April 28-May 12

Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome: April 28-May 12

Soarin’ Around the World: April 22-27

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Gadget Coaster: May 19-TBD

Fantasmic!: April 21-24, April 28-May 1, May 4-8, and May 12-15

These attractions join other rides already closed, such as “it’s a small world,” Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, and Indiana Jones Adventure.

Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration officially kicks off on May 16, 2025, and will feature dozens of special, time-limited activities, attractions, and experiences for guests to enjoy. Much like Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, this Disneyland event will last quite a while, carrying over into 2026, meaning guests have more than enough time to see and do all there is to enjoy.

Visitors have quite a bit to look forward to at Disneyland outside of its anniversary, with the resort set to receive some beefy upgrades in the coming years. Disney confirmed last year that Disneyland’s Marvel-themed Avengers Campus will be getting two brand new attractions, one of which is an “E-ticket” ride featuring none other than Thanos himself.

The other is smaller in scope and scale, seemingly taking notes from Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey’s ride system, which scoops riders up using a large robot arm. More details on these rides are expected to drop in the near future.

Disneyland will also soon start construction on its own version of Pandora – The World of Avatar. The original version of Pandora opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2017 and has remained one of the most popular and well-received spaces at the entire resort. Initial reactions were somewhat mixed when a new Disneyland version was announced, but Walt Disney Imagineering did such a standout job in Florida that it’s hard to imagine the California version not being just as good.

Will you be visiting Disneyland this summer?