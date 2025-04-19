Disney Banned From Certain Cities, Are More Restrictions on the Way?

Disney travelers are barred from several locations. Are there more on the way?

From Disneyland to Walt Disney World, there’s a ton of fun to be had inside Disney’s theme parks. Classic dark rides and roller coasters abound at Magic Kingdom, with other parks like Disney California Adventure and Disney’s Hollywood Studios featuring some more intense experiences. There are numerous dining and entertainment opportunities as well, with both resorts having their own dedicated hubs for all things eating, drinking, and nightlife.

However, if spending all day walking around the parks and standing in line for rides isn’t really your thing, Disney has just the vacation for you: a cruise. That’s right. The Walt Disney Company owns and operates six cruise ships under its Disney Cruise Line wing, with several more on the way.

Currently, travelers can pick and choose from older vessels like the Disney Dream and Magic, or modern-day marvels like the Wish and Treasure. Two more ships will join the fleet in 2025, the Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure, with The Walt Disney Company making it clear at its D23 presentation last year it sees its cruise line as a valuable part of its multi-layered business operations.

Each one of these ships features its own collection of attractions, but gives passengers ample time to rest and relax, too, not to mention a chance to explore a variety of different countries and cultures. However, the list of places Disney Cruise Line passengers can visit has changed over the years, with multiple countries banning cruise ships entirely from their ports.

Countries Issue Travel Ban on Cruise Ships, Including Disney

To deter too much tourism and crowding, large cruise ships have been banned from several ports around the world. This list includes Disney Cruise Line, meaning passengers should not expect to stop at these ports anytime soon.

Barcelona, Spain. This iconic city has been a tourism hub for decades and likely doesn’t need any boost from Disney or other cruise ship companies. One of the biggest reasons larger ships have been banned is their impact on the environment.

Cruise ships have been banned from docking at the city’s World Trade Center pier, which lies near the center of Barcelona. This means incoming vessels will have to travel half an hour away and dock at the Moll D’Adossat pier.

Iceland is no different. Like Barcelona, Iceland recently imposed an international cruise fee to combat extreme tourism and negative environmental impact. This fee requires each passenger to pay around $18 per port day their ship of choice is in the country. Currently, Disney is not sailing to Iceland, and it’s unclear when or if the company will return.

Passengers won’t be going to Nice, France, either, as the city will ban cruise ships with more than 900 passengers from disembarking at its port. This means Disney Cruise Line ships could still dock at the port, but passengers will not be able to exit their vessels. This new ruling goes into effect on July 1, 2025.

Venice, Italy, has banned ships that weigh over 25,000 tons from entering the city’s lagoon in the Giudecca Canal. Disney’s vessels weigh far more than this, meaning passengers will also not be seeing Venice for the foreseeable future. Fees of $20 per person are now imposed on ports in Mykonos and Santorini, with Bora Bora and Croatia placing limits on the total number of passengers ships can have.

These restrictions are not limited to international locations. Alaska limits its ports to five ships per day. Cruise ships carrying more than 50 passengers have also been banned from Belfast, Maine, cutting Disney out of the East Coast port.

With President Trump continuing to threaten the global economy with tariffs, the cruise industry is likely to change drastically in the coming years. Forbes has published multiple reports detailing exactly which countries are acting against cruise ships and why, and more places may announce travel restrictions. These travel changes don’t just stop at cruise ships, with many wondering what the future of Disney’s theme parks looks like under heavy tariff policies like the ones Trump is imposing. Things are bound to get more expensive, which is not good news for those who already feel priced out of Disney’s premium theme park pricing structure.

It was always important for guests to be knowledgeable ahead of their sailing date, but it’s now vital that passengers, Disney Cruise Line or not, are as informed as possible prior to their vacation. Disney Cruise Line and other companies still travel all around the world, though guests are advised to double-check their itineraries and the latest rulings from the countries themselves before they embark on their vacations.

