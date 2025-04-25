Disney Adds More Alcohol to Theme Park as List of Adult Beverages Continues To Grow

A new wave of alcoholic beverages is on its way to Disney’s original theme park resort.

Disney has continued to experiment and innovate when it comes to its theme parks, with each one being home to some of the most famous rides, attractions, and shows in the world. Dining also plays a crucial role in a Disney vacation, as dozens of high-quality eateries can be found inside and outside the parks.

This rings especially true at Disneyland, where guests can enjoy a meal at a fine dining establishment or simply grab a quick bite to eat, with the West Coast resort also having quite a bit of variety when it comes to beverages.

Soon, Disneyland will be welcoming a slate of new drinks for guests to enjoy, some of which are alcoholic.

Disneyland Shares First Look at New ALcoholic Beverages Coming to California Adventure

Starting next week, guests will be able to enjoy a collection of new drinks at Disneyland. As shown by the Disney Eats Instagram account, colorful new cocktails and mocktails are on their way to Disneyland. Several new non-alcoholic drinks are being added to menus around Disneyland, though those looking for a more adult option are also in luck, with two alcoholic options being added to restaurants in Disney California Adventure.

A new Fresh Pineapple Cocktail is coming to Paradise Garden Grill, consisting of tequila, agua fresca de piña, and a special chile lime-seasoned rim.

The second alcoholic drink coming to Disneyland is a new Tiki Margarita, which will be found at Hollywood Lounge. This new drink is quite simple: tequila and pineapple. The photo also shows a green garnish of some sort, making it look quite refreshing on those hotter days at the parks.

These new drinks will be available starting April 30, 2025, giving guests yet another decision to make while inside the parks. Pricing information was not shared, but based on what’s already available, guests can expect these drinks to run between $6 and $15.

Alcohol has been a somewhat controversial aspect of the Disney parks, with one side of the community arguing that adult beverages do not belong in a family-oriented theme park destination such as Disneyland. Disney’s original theme park managed to stay “dry” for decades, only adding alcohol to its menu in 2019 once Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened.

This decision sparked significant controversy among fans, and while there have been many arguments, Disneyland made it clear it was entering a new chapter. Since then, alcohol has remained divisive, though it’s much more accepted now than it was at the start.

Walt Disney World is quite different, as alcohol has never really been hard to find. EPCOT is notorious for its lengthy list of beer, wine, and liquor, thanks to its World Showcase experience, though there are adult options to be found at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios as well.

What are your thoughts on alcohol inside the Disney theme parks?