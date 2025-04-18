Guests Spot Bed Bug Detectors at Deluxe Disney Hotel

Even though Disneyland is considered The Happiest Place on Earth, it is still a part of the real world, and there are real problems that can seep into even the most magical of vacations. Every day, tens of thousands of people from around the world visit the Southern California theme park, and they bring all sorts of things with them. While a majority of guests bring things like comfortable shoes, light clothes, their favorite pair of Mickey ears, or an autograph book or two, some people bring things that are a little harder to see.

We are talking about bed bugs. Tiny, little parasitic insects that feed on human and animal blood. They are incredibly difficult to see, and typically get into a hotel room by someone who accidentally brought them in their luggage. It is very important for places like Disney hotels to stay on top of any potential bed bug problems so they can stop them from spreading.

One of the ways Disney tries to prevent any potential bed bug issues is by bringing in specially trained dogs. Bed bugs emit a certain scent that the dogs have been trained to sniff out.

Disney is typically under the radar when searching for bed bugs, but sometimes that is unavoidable.

One guest recently visited the Disneyland Hotel and saw one of the adorable pups Disney employs to sniff out bed bugs. It was a charming little Beagle who looked more than ready to do his job.

The Disneyland Hotel uses beagles to keep the hotel free of bed bugs and I finally spotted one today! pic.twitter.com/pEJC5ObLkx — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) April 18, 2025

Unfortunately, it is nearly impossible for Disney to completely prevent bed bugs from infiltrating its hotels. However, if you are staying at a Disney hotel — or any hotel — there are things you can do to check your room for bed bugs.

Keep your suitcase in the bathroom and away from the beds until you have checked Gently lift the sheets and mattress pad and check along the seams Also, check for any small spots that could be blood spots from the bugs Check the headboard and the area between your headboard and the wall — you can use the flashlight from your phone to see better Check the luggage rack as well, as most bed bugs travel in people’s luggage

If you do happen to find evidence of bed bugs while inspecting your room, quickly leave the room with your belongings and immediately report the bugs to Disney cast members. The best way to get rid of bed bugs is to take care of them before they have a chance to spread. Disney cast members will do whatever they can to accommodate your change of room and keep things safe and clean for everyone else.