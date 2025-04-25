25 Million California Residents Alerted During Earthquake, Disneyland in Warning Zone

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Monday morning, but the effects at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim were mild, with operations continuing as usual. Guests, however, were quickly notified through the state’s early warning system, offering a timely reminder of California’s ever-present seismic activity.

Quake Centered Near Julian Sends Alerts Across the Region

The quake hit at 10:08 a.m. PT near Julian, a mountain town in San Diego County, and was recorded at a depth of approximately 8 miles (13 kilometers), according to Caltech’s Seismological Laboratory. It was associated with the Elsinore fault line, and was preceded by a 3.3 foreshock the evening before.

Although the tremor was felt from San Diego to Los Angeles, the impact was mild overall. According to USGS modeling, more than 25 million residents experienced light to weak shaking.

Disneyland Guests Received Emergency Alerts

In Anaheim, guests inside Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney received alerts on their phones instructing them to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” This notification came through California’s ShakeAlert early warning system, which is designed to give people seconds of advance notice before tremors hit.

No Major Disruptions Inside the Parks

Despite the widespread alerts, guests at Disneyland Resort reported little to no noticeable shaking, and operations across the parks continued without disruption.

“At first I thought it was part of the ride,” one Disneyland guest said. “Then my phone buzzed, but I didn’t feel a thing.”

There were no reports of ride evacuations or shutdowns, and no damage was reported within the parks or Downtown Disney.

Disneyland’s Earthquake Safety Protocols

Disneyland Resort is no stranger to earthquake preparedness. The parks have rigorous safety protocols, and many rides are equipped with automated systems that pause operations during seismic activity.

Cast Members are trained to assist guests safely in the event of an earthquake, and inspections are standard procedure following any noticeable tremor.

A Look Back at Past Earthquakes That Affected Disneyland

While Monday’s quake had little impact, past earthquakes have caused more noticeable disruptions at Disneyland:

1994 Northridge Earthquake (Magnitude 6.7)

This powerful quake was centered in the San Fernando Valley but was felt strongly in Anaheim. Several rides were closed temporarily for inspections and some attractions delayed opening for the day.

1987 Whittier Narrows Earthquake (Magnitude 5.9)

This tremor led to ride shutdowns and guest evacuations at Disneyland. While there was no major damage, Disney’s rapid response protocols were activated.

1971 San Fernando Earthquake (Magnitude 6.6)

Following this quake, although Disneyland saw no structural damage, it led to updates in earthquake safety procedures park-wide.

What To Do If You’re at Disneyland During a Quake

If you’re visiting the parks during an earthquake, remember:

Drop to your hands and knees to prevent falling

Cover your head and neck under a sturdy object if available

Hold On until the shaking stops

Follow the instructions of Cast Members and any official announcements. Rest assured—Disneyland is well prepared for these types of events.

Though the 5.2 magnitude earthquake may have sent alerts to phones throughout Disneyland Resort, the actual shaking was barely felt by most. Attractions remained open, and guests continued to enjoy their day at The Happiest Place on Earth—with a gentle reminder that earthquake preparedness is always important in California.