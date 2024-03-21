Thousands of People Brace for Impact During Disney Earthquake

Thousands of guests braced for an earthquake while visiting the Disney theme parks.

Fans of both Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts are used to some extreme weather. Whether it’s rainstorms or brutal heat, guests have become accustomed to some inclement weather affecting their Disney trips. However, earthquakes are often the last thing on guests’ minds while planning a trip to Disney. Unfortunately, a certain Disney resort was hit by an earthquake recently, affecting thousands of guests’ vacations.

At the start of the year, Rueters reported a massive earthquake hitting Japan. A total of 100k people were ordered to evacuate as a result. This earthquake affected those at the Tokyo Disney Resort. The earthquake was recorded as a 767 magnitude, but unfortunately, it was not the last to affect the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Twitter user @disney_ss3 shared an image showing hundreds of guests bracing and taking cover as an earthquake rolled through the resort yesterday afternoon. The photo was taken near Space Mountain in the Tomorrowland section of Toyko Disneyland. Guests are seen kneeling in line as the quake rolled through. Thankfully, the guest reported that everyone remained safe and that the earthquake was not too intense.

Even though it’s my first birthday at Disney, it’s a salty earthquake (Translated)

In 2011, The Tokyo Disney Resort was hit by the most impactful and serious earthquake it’s seen, with the 9.1 magnitude Tōhoku earthquake striking. As a result, the entire Tokyo Disney Resort was forced to cease operations during the day. The resort experienced flooding, and due to power outages, thousands of guests had no choice but to stay at the theme park resort overnight. The Tokyo Disney Resort is well-equipped to handle earthquakes, with the resort reported maintaining a large food and supplies stockpile in case of emergencies and natural disasters. Tokyo Disney Resort cast members are trained to handle situations like these, meaning guests are in good hands.

During a recent earthquake at the Tokyo Disney Resort, a cast member portraying Eeyore, the beloved character from Winnie the Pooh, can be seen walking around guests, ensuring they feel safe during the frightening situation.

The Tokyo Disney Resort is home to two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DienySea. While each park features classic and iconic Disney experiences, each park remains incredibly distinct, as the names suggest. Tokyo DisnySea has a wide collection of aquatic-themed entertainment, rides, and scenery, challenging guests to explore every corner. Tokyo Disneyland Park most closely resembles the original Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, featuring legendary lands such as Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland. Tokyo Disneyland is the first theme park to open at the resort, meaning it features a lot of classic Disney rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain Haunted Mansion, and even its own version of Splash Mountain.

In 2024, Tokyo’s version of Space Mountain will close forever to make way for a brand-new, reimagined take on the classic Disney coaster. The ride has been a staple of the resort since it opened in 1983, and while guests may feel saddened by its closure, Disney’s plan is nothing short of extraordinary. The resort plans on totally rebuilding Space Mountain from the ground up, with the concept art shared above teasing guests as to what the finished product will look like. Not only will Space Mountain be rebuilt as part of this massive, multi-year project, but the entire Tomorrowland section of the park will also be redesigned as well. The project will start in July of 2024 and will not be finalized for several years, costing the resort hundreds of millions of dollars.

Just like Walt Disney World, guests have quite a lot of options when it comes to staying at the Tokyo Disney Resort, with a wide range of hotel options available for guests. Some of the hotels include the Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Tokyo DienySeas Hotel, and the new Toy Story Hotel.

