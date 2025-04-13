13-Year-Old Thrown From Theme Park Ride After Terrifying Seat Belt Malfunction, Update Given

A 13-year-old was left with multiple injuries after an incident at a theme park earlier this month.

Theme parks are, for the most part, extremely safe. However, accidents can – and do – happen from time to time, whether that’s due to faults with the attraction itself, human error, or the behavior of riders themselves.

For example, in 2022, Orlando’s Icon Park was the scene of a tragedy when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson suffered a fatal fall from the Orlando Free Fall ride. Investigations later revealed that seat restraint sensors on the attraction—then the tallest free-standing drop tower in the world—were manually adjusted to accommodate larger riders, allowing restraints to open nearly twice the normal distance without triggering a shutdown. This wider gap enabled Sampson to slip out of his seat.

Earlier this month, another incident occurred at a separate park when a seat belt malfunctioned, leaving one young teenager with several injuries.

Seat Belt Malfunction Leaves Teenager Injured at Theme Park

As per the Daily Mail, the teen was riding an attraction known as Pendulum 360 at Jatim Park when he started to slip from his seat. The attraction – which, as the name suggests, completes 360 turns – had just finished a full loop and left riders fully suspended when it started its descent and the passenger slipped, dangling on to a bar to stop himself plummeting to the ground.

The boy in question then fell from a height between 1.5 and 2 meters. After being rushed to the hospital, it was found that he’d suffered two fractures in his right hand and one in his right leg. Police subsequently ordered the park – which is located in Batu, Indonesia – to pause operations of the ride.