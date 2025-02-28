Theme Park Horror: Man Killed After Roller Coaster Runs Over Abdomen

Theme parks and roller coasters are designed with strict safety standards, making accidents rare compared to the millions of rides taken each year. Engineers rigorously test attractions, and parks follow state and federal regulations to ensure guest safety. Ride operators undergo extensive training, and modern coasters are equipped with advanced restraint systems and fail-safes. While these precautions make theme parks one of the safest forms of entertainment, no system is completely foolproof.

Despite these safeguards, accidents can still occur due to mechanical issues, operator error, or guest behavior. For example, in 2016, a water ride at Dreamworld in Australia malfunctioned, tragically crushing and killing four people. Meanwhile, in 2022, a teenager passed away after falling from a drop tower in Orlando due to a misadjusted safety harness, leading to new regulations for similar attractions.

Today, another fatal incident has occurred at a theme park in Japan.

Fatal Accident at Fuji-Q Highland

As per local reports, a maintenance worker was conducting routine inspections at Fuji-Q Highland – an amusement park located near the base of Mount Fuji that’s renowned for its intense roller coasters – when he became trapped between the wheels of a roller coaster and the rail.

The incident took place on Eejanaika, a fourth-dimension roller coaster that boasts seats that rotate 360 degrees forward or backward in a controlled spin. At 11.50 a.m. this morning (February 28), 29-year-old Iori Kamura was reportedly working underneath the stationary ride vehicle when one of its wheels rolled onto his lower abdomen, leaving him trapped between the rails and the vehicle.

While emergency services were summoned instantly, Kamura was unconscious when he arrived at the hospital. Investigators from the Fujiyoshida Police Department are now looking into whether the correct protocol was followed on the day of the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased,” said the management of Fuji-Q Highland (via The Pinnacle Gazette).

Past Incidents at Fuji-Q Highland

This isn’t the first incident to ever hit Eejanaika, which is currently listed as suspended on the Fuji-Q Highland website. Back in 2007, a ride vehicle suddenly started moving and trapped a worker between the vehicle and a rail, breaking his chest bone.